Keuchel, White Sox to face Dunn, Mariners

Chicago White Sox (3-3) vs. Seattle Mariners (2-3)

Seattle; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (0-0, 6.75 ERA) Mariners: Justin Dunn (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: White Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox visit the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday.

The Mariners went 14-10 at home in 2020. Seattle averaged 7.2 hits with 2.6 extra base hits per game last season.

The White Sox went 17-13 on the road in 2020. Chicago pitchers struck out 8.7 hitters a game last season with a staff WHIP of 1.26.

INJURIES: Mariners: James Paxton: (arm), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Ken Giles: (elbow), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Shed Long Jr.: (shin).

White Sox: Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Adam Engel: (right hamstring), Tim Anderson: (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.