Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

FETAL HEARTBEAT-ABORTION BAN

Idaho Senate passes so-called ‘fetal heartbeat’ abortion ban

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Senate passed a bill that would outlaw nearly all abortions in the state by banning them once fetal cardiac activity can be detected. The so-called “fetal heartbeat” bill passed Tuesday 28-7 on a party-line vote. Bill sponsor Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, a Republican from Huston, said a fetal heartbeat is a sign that life exists and that she believes the state has a compelling interest in protecting that life. Cardiac activity can be detected as early as six weeks, before many women discover they are pregnant. The bill now goes to the House.

SMOKING AGE-IDAHO

Bill to lift Idaho smoking age from 18 to 21 fails in House

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation banning anyone under 21 from buying cigarettes or electronic smoking products in Idaho has failed in the House. Lawmakers on Tuesday voted 40-28 to reject the measure that would have brought Idaho in line with the federal smoking age. President Donald Trump signed a law in 2019 that bars tobacco sales to anyone under 21. Supporters say Idaho stores are already abiding by federal law, but state law needs to be changed to avoid confusion and confrontations in stores. Opponents said people who can join the military at 18 or buy a house should be able to buy smoking products.

ELECTRIC VEHICLES-FEES

Legislation would double electric vehicle registration fees

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation that would more than double what it costs to register electric vehicles in Idaho has been introduced in the state House. The House Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday voted along party lines with no Democratic support to clear the way for a public hearing for the bill. The bill would raise the vehicle registration fee from $140 to $300. Electric vehicle owners could instead opt to pay 2.5 cents per mile. Backers say the fee is needed so electric vehicle owners pay their fair share for road upkeep that partially comes from gas taxes. Opponents say $300 overshoots the mark so far that it’s punitive and will discourage electric vehicle use.

FEDERALISM-IDAHO

Idaho panel OKs plan to nullify federal actions, rulings

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho House panel has approved legislation intended to give lawmakers veto power over federal government actions and federal court decisions. The panel on Tuesday sent the bill to the full House for possible amendments. Political experts say such legislation is popular in conservative states such as Idaho but faces big obstacles in overturning federal actions. The legislation brought forward by Republican Rep. Sage Dixon would allow any member of the Republican-dominated state House or Senate to make a complaint, potentially leading to a public hearing by the Committee on Federalism, which Dixon co-chairs. The committee could then initiate legislation backers say will make the federal action “null and void.”

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO VACCINE UPTAKE

Idaho to get nearly $21 million to boost vaccine uptake

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho will receive nearly $21 million in federal funds to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine and to improve access among racial and ethnic minorities. The $20.7 million comes as part of the President Joe Biden’s pandemic aid package, dubbed the the American Rescue Plan. Alex Adams with the Idaho Division of Financial Management told the Idaho Statesman that the state is working with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to finalize possible ways to use the funding while meeting equity requirements. State legislators must approve the appropriations before the money can be spent.

AP-US-CLIMATE-CHANGE-ERRATIC-RAIN

Study: Drought-breaking rains more rare, erratic in US West

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Rainstorms grew more erratic and droughts much longer across most of the U.S. West over the past half-century as climate change warmed the planet. That’s the conclusion of a sweeping government study released Tuesday that finds the situation for the region is worsening. The most dramatic changes have been seen in the desert Southwest, where the average dry period between storms increased from 30 days to 45 days since the 1970s. The consequences of intense dry periods pummeling areas of the West in recent years have been severe: more intense and dangerous wildfires, parched croplands and not enough vegetation on the landscape to support livestock and wildlife.