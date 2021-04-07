Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

LEGISLATURE-FORECLOSURE MORATORIUM

Oregon House passes new foreclosure moratorium

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A measure that would reinstate and extend Oregon’s moratorium on foreclosures until Sept. 1 during the COVID-19 pandemic has passed in the state’s House of Representatives. Unlike the bill that was passed by lawmakers last June, the new legislation would not protect commercial property owners — those who own more than five properties or properties with more than four housing units. The proposed legislation, which passed in the House 38-21 Tuesday, moves to the Senate. In March, more than 6% — or more than 65,000 Oregon homeowners — said they were not caught up on their mortgage payments, based on the United States Census Bureau’s most recent Household Pulse Survey.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon governor expands vaccines to all on April 19

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — All Oregon residents age 16 and up will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on April 19. Gov. Kate Brown says the state will pass the threshold of 2 million vaccines administered on Tuesday and is focused on vaccinating as many frontline workers and people with underlying conditions as possible in the next two weeks. She says people of color, who have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19, make up a large percentage of those groups. Hundreds of thousands of Oregonians became newly eligible for shots Monday, including frontline workers, their family members those age 16 and up with underlying conditions.

AP-US-CLIMATE-CHANGE-ERRATIC-RAIN

Study: Drought-breaking rains more rare, erratic in US West

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Rainstorms grew more erratic and droughts much longer across most of the U.S. West over the past half-century as climate change warmed the planet. That’s the conclusion of a sweeping government study released Tuesday that finds the situation for the region is worsening. The most dramatic changes have been seen in the desert Southwest, where the average dry period between storms increased from 30 days to 45 days since the 1970s. The consequences of intense dry periods pummeling areas of the West in recent years have been severe: more intense and dangerous wildfires, parched croplands and not enough vegetation on the landscape to support livestock and wildlife.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INMATES SUE

15 inmates who contracted COVID-19 at Inverness Jail sue

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Fifteen inmates who contracted COVID-19 while at Multnomah County’s Inverness Jail are suing the county and Sheriff Mike Reese. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the inmates say the county and sheriff were negligent by not taking proper safety precautions, denying testing and mixing infected inmates and guards with those who were healthy in jail dorms. The county’s response to the coronavirus pandemic was “woefully inadequate,” the suit alleges, noting that 38% of adults in custody in the Northeast Portland jail tested positive by Feb. 17. The jail houses about 5,126 inmates. Sheriff’s Office spokesman Chris Liedle on Tuesday declined comment on the pending litigation.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PRISONER VACCINES

As states expand vaccines, prisoners still lack access

Vaccinating most Americans is plenty tough — and it’s worse if you’re in prison. Roughly half the country has opened up coronavirus vaccine eligibility beyond initial restrictions, vastly expanding the ability for most people to get a shot in the arm. But inside prisons, it’s a different story. Prisoners are not free to seek out vaccines and still on the whole lack access. Data collected by The Marshall Project and The Associated Press show fewer than 20% of state and federal prisoners have been vaccinated. In some states, prisoners and advocates have resorted to lawsuits to get access.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-RESTAURANT FINE

Diner fined $18K for ‘willful’ violation of COVID-19 rules

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — A Grants Pass diner has been fined almost $18,000 for for what state regulators called a “willful” violation of COVID-19 rules. The Grants Pass Daily Courier reports Oregon Occupational Safety and Health said Gold Miner Restaurant allowed indoor dining on or about Feb. 14 at at time when it was illegal and continued to do so illegally for almost a month. The agency says Oregon OSHA Administrator Michael Wood exercised his discretionary authority under state law to issue a $17,800 fine — double the minimum penalty for such a violation. A fine of $100 also was issued for a mask violation. It wasn’t immediately known if the restaurant plans to appeal the fine.

LEGISLATURE-CARE FACILITIES

Oregon lawmakers look at improving long-term facilities

Oregon lawmakers have been considering a bill which would establish staffing ratios in long-term care facilities based on patient needs. Sen. Sara Gelser, Senate Bill 714′s cosponsor, says residents of these facilities have a right to have dignified lives, to be safe and comfortable. Gelser said with the pandemic limiting family members’ access to care homes, staffing issues have become more apparent as often family would normally help out with care. She added staff need more training, support and pay. Another bill would require the state to adopt quality metrics for care facilities.

POLICE AGREEMENT NON-COMPLIANCE

Feds: Portland non-compliant with excessive force agreement

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Lawyers for the U.S. Department of Justice have issued the city of Portland a formal notice of non-compliance with its settlement agreement over police excessive use of force. It’s the first time the DOJ has taken that step since U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon approved the agreement seven years ago. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the notice is the first step toward probable mediation with the city over an impasse on stalled police reforms. Federal lawyers last month said they had asked Portland police to create a plan on how they’ll properly report, analyze and investigate officers’ use of force, but the city contends a correction plan isn’t required under the settlement.