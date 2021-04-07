Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

HAMMER ATTACK-ARREST

Kelso man jailed after hammer and knife attack

KELSO, Wash. (AP) — A Kelso man was jailed without bail after police accused him of attacking a man he was staying with with a hammer and a knife. Kelso police arrested Patrick Lee Sargent on suspicion of attempted murder and felony harassment. A woman called 911 Friday night to report Sargent had attacked her roommate with a knife and a hammer. When the officer arrived, a man came out of the apartment bleeding heavily from his nose, head and hands and said Sargent attacked him. Sargent came out of a back bedroom when police arrived and was detained.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE-POLICE TACTICS

Washington Senate OKs restrictions on police tactics, gear

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington state Senate has approved a measure restricting certain police tactics and gear, including the use of neck restraints and tear gas. The effort follows police killings of Black people that sparked tumultuous racial-justice protests last year. Majority Democrats pushed the bill through on a 27-22 vote Tuesday night over the objections of Republicans who warned it would endanger officers and the public alike. The measure would allow the use of tear gas only in response to riots in jails or prisons, or to deal with barricaded subjects or hostage situations. It also bans choke holds and neck restraints and limits high-speed pursuits. The House will weigh the changes made in the Senate.

AP-US-CLIMATE-CHANGE-ERRATIC-RAIN

Study: Drought-breaking rains more rare, erratic in US West

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Rainstorms grew more erratic and droughts much longer across most of the U.S. West over the past half-century as climate change warmed the planet. That’s the conclusion of a sweeping government study released Tuesday that finds the situation for the region is worsening. The most dramatic changes have been seen in the desert Southwest, where the average dry period between storms increased from 30 days to 45 days since the 1970s. The consequences of intense dry periods pummeling areas of the West in recent years have been severe: more intense and dangerous wildfires, parched croplands and not enough vegetation on the landscape to support livestock and wildlife.

SHERIFF PROBE-INVESTIGATOR

County wants to hire former US attorney in sheriff probe

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — The Pierce County Council says it wants to hire former U.S. Attorney Brian Moran for an independent investigation of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer’s controversial confrontation with a Black newspaper carrier. News outlets report the council on Tuesday unanimously authorized spending up to $50,000 for the investigation. The review will examine whether Troyer, who is white, misused his authority, committed a crime, or deviated from professional standards and there’s a pattern of such violations. Chairman Derek Young said Monday that Moran has the experience they are seeking and isn’t perceived as having one particular leaning. Troyer says he welcomes the investigation and that he did nothing wrong.

KING COUNTY JAIL AUDIT

King County jails audit finds racial bias in discipline

SEATTLE (AP) — Black people jailed in King County generally face more severe discipline and more restrictive confinement than incarcerated people of other races, according to a sweeping audit of the King County Department Adult and Juvenile Detention’s jail operations. The Seattle Times reports the King County Auditor’s Office report also says fights, assaults and other violence that happens frequently within the county’s two adult jails are partly driven by the practice of housing two people in the tight quarters of a single cell. These and other findings were presented Tuesday to the Metropolitan King County Council’s Law and Justice Committee. DAJD Director John Diaz says he welcomed the recommendations to further the goals of safety and racial equity.

BIDEN-INFRASTRUCTURE-BEZOS

Bezos endorses higher corporate taxes for infrastructure

WASHINGTON (AP) — Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos is endorsing President Joe Biden’s focus on building up the country’s infrastructure and says the company even supports a corporate tax rate hike to help pay for it. Bezos’ statement was posted on the company’s website. It’s notable because it comes after Biden singled out the company for criticism about how much it pays in federal taxes when he recently unveiled his $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal. Biden has proposed hiking the U.S. corporate tax rate to 28% from 21% to help pay for his proposal, an idea Republican leaders are panning as harmful to economic growth.

STUDENT-DISTRICT LAWSUIT-RULING

Judge: School district broke disability law, must pay $160K

SEATTLE (AP) — A judge has ruled a school district in Washington state violated federal disabilities law and ordered the district to pay more than $160,000 to a family who accused educators of failing their now-teenage son. The Seattle Times reported Monday that Judge Matthew D. Wacker ruled that the Issaquah School District violated a law that making it illegal for schools to refuse to educate because of student disabilities. The parents are withholding their son’s identity. The family’s lawyer Diane Wiscarson said the district must now pay costs associated with the new private school the student is enrolled in. The district declined to comment on the ruling.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon governor expands vaccines to all on April 19

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — All Oregon residents age 16 and up will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on April 19. Gov. Kate Brown says the state will pass the threshold of 2 million vaccines administered on Tuesday and is focused on vaccinating as many frontline workers and people with underlying conditions as possible in the next two weeks. She says people of color, who have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19, make up a large percentage of those groups. Hundreds of thousands of Oregonians became newly eligible for shots Monday, including frontline workers, their family members those age 16 and up with underlying conditions.

BUS SHOOTING-CHARGES

Lake Stevens man charged with murder for fatal bus shooting

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A Lake Stevens man who claimed self-defense when he fatally shot a passenger on a transit bus has been charged with second-degree murder. Everett police responded shortly after 10 p.m. on March 7 to reports of an assault on a bus. When they arrived, Gene Peterson was dead. Alejandro Meza told police he argued with Peterson because Peterson was using drugs on the bus. Meza says they fought and he saw Peterson reach for something so he shot him. A judge initially set Meza’s bail at $75,000. Deputy prosecutors want it increased to $500,000. Meza is set to be arraigned on April 12.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PRISONER VACCINES

As states expand vaccines, prisoners still lack access

Vaccinating most Americans is plenty tough — and it’s worse if you’re in prison. Roughly half the country has opened up coronavirus vaccine eligibility beyond initial restrictions, vastly expanding the ability for most people to get a shot in the arm. But inside prisons, it’s a different story. Prisoners are not free to seek out vaccines and still on the whole lack access. Data collected by The Marshall Project and The Associated Press show fewer than 20% of state and federal prisoners have been vaccinated. In some states, prisoners and advocates have resorted to lawsuits to get access.