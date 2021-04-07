Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon at 4:05 p.m.

OREGON POLICE REFORM

SALEM, Ore. — Republicans and Democrats on the Oregon House Judiciary Committee unanimously approved almost a dozen bills on police reform, a show of bipartisan unity in a Legislature that has been bitterly divided. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 630 words. With AP photos.

PORTLAND GUN VIOLENCE

PORTLAND, Ore. — The mayor of Portland, Oregon, and city commissioners have reached a deal on proposals intended to stem a spike in gun violence over the past year. SENT: 270 words. With AP photos.

OREGON LEGISLATURE RECALL EFFORT

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon state Senate Minority Leader Fred Girod faces a recall effort because he was among GOP lawmakers who allowed the chamber to reach a quorum last month while it debated whether to ban firearms in state buildings. SENT: 270 words.

SPORTS

SOC–NWSL-COLLECTIVE BARGAINING

The National Women’s Soccer League and the NWSL Players Association have begun negotiations on the league’s first collective bargaining agreement. By Anne M. Peterson. SENT: 400 words.

FBN NIKE WATSON

Nike has suspended its endorsement contract with Deshaun Watson amid allegations of sexual assault and harassment against the Houston Texans quarterback. SENT: 500 words. With AP photos.

BKC DEPAUL STUBBLEFIELD

CHICAGO — Tony Stubblefield says he sees “limitless” opportunities for DePaul. The longtime Oregon assistant is ready to embrace the challenge as he tries to lift a struggling program after agreeing last week to take over as the Blue Demons’ head coach. SENT: 680 words.

IN BRIEF

HOMELESS CAMP FIRE: Fire, propane tank explosions destroy Eugene homeless camp.

CHILD SEX ABUSE SENTENCE: Man convicted of sexually abusing child gets 204 years.

PORTLAND PROTESTS PHOTOGRAPHER SETTLEMENT: Photographer: Mayor should denounce police protest actions.

