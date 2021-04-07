WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Wednesday:Daily Game
3-5-8
(three, five, eight)Hit 5
03-04-14-37-42
(three, four, fourteen, thirty-seven, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000Keno
02-05-06-07-10-12-21-25-28-32-38-43-45-46-48-49-57-65-69-77
(two, five, six, seven, ten, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty-three, forty-five, forty-six, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-seven, sixty-five, sixty-nine, seventy-seven)Lotto
11-14-17-18-22-31
(eleven, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-two, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $1.7 millionMatch 4
05-06-21-22
(five, six, twenty-one, twenty-two)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $201 millionPowerball
27-35-39-51-66, Powerball: 16, Power Play: 5
(twenty-seven, thirty-five, thirty-nine, fifty-one, sixty-six; Powerball: sixteen; Power Play: five)
Estimated jackpot: $43 million
Comments