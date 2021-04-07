WA Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Daily Game

3-5-8

(three, five, eight)

Hit 5

03-04-14-37-42

(three, four, fourteen, thirty-seven, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

Keno

02-05-06-07-10-12-21-25-28-32-38-43-45-46-48-49-57-65-69-77

(two, five, six, seven, ten, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty-three, forty-five, forty-six, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-seven, sixty-five, sixty-nine, seventy-seven)

Lotto

11-14-17-18-22-31

(eleven, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-two, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $1.7 million

Match 4

05-06-21-22

(five, six, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $201 million

Powerball

27-35-39-51-66, Powerball: 16, Power Play: 5

(twenty-seven, thirty-five, thirty-nine, fifty-one, sixty-six; Powerball: sixteen; Power Play: five)

Estimated jackpot: $43 million