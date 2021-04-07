AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Wednesday, Apr. 07.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Seattle bureau is reachable at 206-682-1812. Send daybook items to apseattle@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Washington and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Apr. 07 9:00 AM XpresCheck opens COVID-19 testing facility at SEA – Media availability/tour to open XpresCheck coronavirus (COVID-19) testing facilities at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

Location: Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, 17801 International Blvd., Seattle, WA

Weblinks: https://www.portseattle.org/sea-tac, https://twitter.com/SeaTacAirport

Contacts: Perry Cooper, Sea-Tac Airport, cooper.p@portseattle.org, 1 206 787 4923

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Apr. 07 1:00 PM Media Briefing on Skagit River Hydropower Plan (virtual) – Seattle City Light holds virtual media briefing about the planned studies for the Skagit River Watershed. These studies are part of the relicensing process for City Light’s Skagit Hydroelectric Project

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Julie Moore, City of Seattle , julie.moore@seattle.gov, 1 206 684 0909

WebEx meeting Join from the meeting link https://seattle.webex.com/seattle/j.php?MTID=m57443469c95e248598a22e4796721196

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Apr. 07 2:00 PM – Washington State Department of Health holds media briefing to provide an update on the coronavirus (COVID-19) response

Weblinks: http://www.doh.wa.gov/, https://twitter.com/WA_DeptofHealth

Contacts: Washington State Department of Health , doh-pio@doh.wa.gov

——————–

Wednesday, Apr. 07 2:00 PM Atlantic Council discussion with Washington Gov. Inslee on climate strategy (virtual) – ‘Leading from the front: Washington State as the next U.S. climate champion’ Atlantic Council online discussion, with Washington Governor Jay Inslee discussing his state’s push to become the next U.S. climate frontrunner. Other speakers include Washington state Sen. Reuven Carlyle, Microsoft Energy & Renewables General Manager Brian Janous, Northwest Energy Efficiency Council Executive Director Kerry Meade, and Seattle City Light General Manager and CEO Debra Smith

Weblinks: http://www.atlanticcouncil.org/, https://twitter.com/AtlanticCouncil

Contacts: Atlantic Council press, press@atlanticcouncil.org, 1 202 778 4993

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Wednesday, Apr. 07 – Friday, Apr. 09 Congressional App Challenge presents ‘#HouseOfCode’ (virtual) – Congressional App Challenge presents virtual ‘#HouseOfCode’ event. Features keynotes from Republican Reps. French Hill, Tony Gonzalez, Rodney Davis, John Katko, Bruce Westerman, and Steve Womack and Democratic Reps. Suzan DelBene, Anna Eshoo, Lauren Underwood, Ro Khanna, Chrissy Houlahan, Jared Huffman, and Dina Titus

Weblinks: http://www.congressionalappchallenge.us/, https://twitter.com/CongressionalAC, #HouseofCode

Contacts: Press Office, tlordan@congressionalappchallenge.us

——————–

Wednesday, Apr. 07 Washington State Library Giving Day

Weblinks: http://librarygivingday.org/, https://twitter.com/WAStateLib, #LibraryGivingDay

Contacts: Kylee Zabel, Washington State Secretary of State, communications@sos.wa.gov, 1 360 902 4140

——————–

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 08 – Sunday, Apr. 18 Seattle International Film Festival presented virtually – Seattle International Film Festival (SIFF) held virtually in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Festival opens with Robert Connolly’s mystery drama ‘The Dry’, starring Eric Bana, Genevieve O’Reilly and Keir O’Donnell. Further highlights include Bassam Tariq’s drama ‘Mogul Mowgli’, starring Riz Ahmed; Haifaa Al-Mansour’s drama ‘The Perfect Candidate’, Anders Thomas Jensen’s Danish comedy drama ‘Retfaerdighedens ryttere’ (‘Riders of Justice’), starring Mads Mikkelsen; Mariem Perez Riera’s documentary ‘Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It’; and the festival’s closing night film Iciar Bollain’s Spanish comedy drama ‘La boda de Rosa’ (‘Rosa’s Wedding’),

Weblinks: http://www.siff.net/, https://twitter.com/SIFFnews

Contacts: SIFF Press, festivalpress@siff.net, 1 206 464 5830

——————–

——————–

Friday, Apr. 09 Horror anthology series ‘Them: Covenant’ launches on Amazon Prime – ‘Them: Covenant’, first season of the horror anthology series becomes available on Amazon Prime Video. Created by Little Marvin and executive produced by Lena Waithe, the series follows a Black family who move to an all-white Los Angeles neighborhood where malevolent forces threaten to destroy them. Stars Deborah Ayorinde, Ashley Thomas, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Alison Pill and Ryan Kwanten

Weblinks: http://www.amazon.com/, https://twitter.com/PrimeVideo

Contacts: Ty Rogers, Amazon.com PR, amazon-pr@amazon.com, 1 206 266 2171