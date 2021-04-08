BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington at 12:30 p.m.

SEA TURTLE DECLINE

MONTEREY, Calif. – Leatherback sea turtles have been plying the world’s oceans for tens of millions of years, but scientists say a rapid decline in their numbers means they could disappear from U.S. West Coast waters within decades. All seven distinct populations of leatherbacks in the world are troubled, but a new study shows an 80% population drop in just 30 years for one extraordinary sub-group that migrates 7,000 miles across the Pacific Ocean to feed on jellyfish in cold waters off California. By Gillian Flaccus and Haven Daley. SENT: 1,100 words. AP Photos, video.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Gov. Jay Inslee holds 2:30 p.m. PDT news conference. By Rachel La Corte. Developing.

FEDERAL ARCHIVES-SEATTLE

SEATTLE – The Biden administration has reversed a decision by its predecessor to sell the federal archives building in Seattle, following months of opposition from people across the Pacific Northwest and a lawsuit by the Washington Attorney General’s Office. By Gene Johnson. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2 p.m. PDT.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-TEACHING BLACK HISTORY

Many educators in the U.S. say they’ve heard a demand from students for fuller Black history lessons beyond what was already offered. Lawmakers and states have passed or begun implementing legislation calling for more inclusive instruction. Washington is one of the states with pending legislation. By Mike Catalini. SENT: 830 words. AP Photos.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE-3 STRIKES

OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Washington Legislature has passed a bill to resentence as many as 114 people serving life without parole under the state’s three-strikes law. SENT: 320 words.

SKAGIT RIVER DAMS-REVISED STUDY

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. – A public utility in Seattle says it has broadened its study plan for the relicensing of its Skagit River dams in response to requests from the Upper Skagit Indian Tribe. SENT: 410 words.

NURSING HOME ASSAULT

SEATTLE- A Seattle nursing home’s insurer has agreed to pay $8 million to settle a lawsuit brought on behalf of a disabled woman who was sexually assaulted while in the facility’s care. SENT: 300 words.

IN BRIEF

—MOUNT SNOW-AVALANCHES: Snow falling in the Cascades raises avalanche concerns.

—COUNCIL CANDIDATE-PLEA: Yakima Council candidate pleads innocent to assault.

—YALE STUDENT KILLED: Interpol warrant issued for suspect in Yale student’s death.