Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Many educators in the U.S. say they’ve heard a demand from students for fuller Black history lessons beyond what was already offered. Lawmakers and states have passed or begun implementing legislation calling for more inclusive instruction. The trend follows the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and related protests. The previous generation of courses focused on cultural awareness. But now schools are finding that students still have blind spots. Connecticut now requires high schools to offer courses on Black and Latino studies. And New Jersey has enacted a law requiring school districts to incorporate instruction on diversity and inclusion.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation making it more difficult to get initiatives or referendums on ballots is heading to the governor, who has hinted of a possible veto. The House voted 51-18 on Wednesday to approve the measure backers say is needed because the current process favors urban voters. It passed the Senate last month. Opponents say the measure would make it nearly impossible to get initiatives on ballots. The proposed law would require the signatures of 6% of registered voters in all 35 Idaho districts. Republican Gov. Brad Little vetoed similar legislation in 2019 out of concern a federal court could find it unconstitutional and dictate Idaho’s ballot initiative process.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a 32-year-old Arizona man will face multiple felony driving under the influence and drug charges in a head-on crash on a Nevada highway that killed three members of a Victor, Idaho family and left two children injured. The Nevada Highway Patrol said Wednesday that Tyler Kennedy of Tolleson, Arizona remained jailed in Nye County pending a court appearance on charges also including reckless driving resulting in death or serious injury. The crash occurred March 27 when the NHP says a Ford F-150 pickup traveling north crossed the center line of U.S. 95 and hit a Toyota SUV headed south near Scotty’s Junction.

UNDATED (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has issued an executive order banning state government from requiring or issuing so-called COVID-19 vaccine passports. The Republican governor issued the order Wednesday that also prevents state agencies from providing information on people’s vaccine status to other people, companies or government entities. Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott issued a similar order on Wednesday and Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis did so last Friday. The White House has ruled out a national vaccine passports. Idaho officials say more than 325,000 Idaho residents are fully vaccinated that 170,000 have received one dose of vaccines requiring two doses.