Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

MONTEREY, Calif. (AP) — Leatherback sea turtles have been plying the world’s oceans for tens of millions of years, but scientists say a rapid decline in their numbers means they could disappear from U.S. West Coast waters within decades. All seven distinct populations of leatherbacks in the world are troubled, but a new study shows an 80% population drop in just 30 years for one extraordinary sub-group that migrates 7,000 miles across the Pacific Ocean to feed on jellyfish in cold waters off California. Scientists say international fishing and the harvest of eggs from nesting beaches in the western Pacific are to blame.

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — A public utility in Seattle says it has broadened its study plan for the relicensing of its Skagit River dams in response to requests from the Upper Skagit Indian Tribe. The Skagit Valley Herald reported that Seattle City Light submitted the revised study plan on Wednesday to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. The current license expires in 2025. Seattle City Light originally proposed 24 studies for the relicensing. Now, it has the number to to 33 studies. They include impacts to endangered and threatened marine life. Stakeholders can comment on the plan until May 6. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission will then review the plan.

SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle nursing home’s insurer has agreed to pay $8 million to settle a lawsuit brought on behalf of a disabled woman who was sexually assaulted while in the facility’s care. Foss Home and Village agreed to settle the 2019 lawsuit claiming the facility was negligent in its hiring and its failure to have a system in place that ensured the plaintiff’s care was “monitored and properly supervised.” The lawsuit was filed after the woman, who is in her 50s with multiple sclerosis, told relatives about the abuse. One relative placed a hidden camera in her room. The video captured the woman being repeatedly raped by a male employee.

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. (AP) — Snow is falling on Snoqualmie Pass and a Winter Weather Advisory was issued across the mountain passes in western Washington. Up to eight inches of snow is forecasted in the Cascades—good news for the ski resorts. But the April snowfall could be challenging for anyone traveling in the mountains. Search and rescue officials say the new snow on top of what’s already on the ground has the team monitoring the risks of an avalanche. Despite it being April, officials say current weather conditions are shaping up to be just as dangerous as the winter season.