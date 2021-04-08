Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Kyle Seager slapped an opposite-field, bases clearing double for the big blow in Seattle’s seven-run sixth inning, and the Mariners avoided a sweep with an 8-4 win over the Chicago White Sox. Seager had three hits and his two-out liner down the left field line cleared the bases as the Mariners posted their highest scoring inning of the young season. Taylor Trammell, J.P. Crawford and Jose Marmolejos all had RBI singles in the inning and Mitch Haniger added a sacrifice fly. Chicago starter Dallas Keuchel pitched into the sixth before being replaced. Seattle starter Justin Dunn walked eight batters and failed to finish the fifth.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have placed left-handed starter James Paxton on the 10-day injured list with a forearm strain in his pitching arm. Paxton left in the second inning of a game against the Chicago White Sox after just 24 pitches, grimacing after throwing a 92 mph fastball to Andrew Vaughn. Seattle also put starting left fielder Jake Fraley on the 10-day IL with a left hamstring strain he suffered while making a diving catch in the same game. Manager Scott Servais says both players underwent MRIs.

SEATTLE (AP) — Tina Langley has already engineered one major program rebuild, turning Rice into a powerhouse in Conference USA. Now she will get to see if she can pull it off in one of the toughest women’s basketball conferences in the country after taking the head coaching job at Washington. Langley faces a significant task as she takes over the Huskies program at a time when the Pac-12 is at the peak of women’s college hoops. The Huskies never finished higher than ninth in the conference standings during the tenure of coach Jody Wynn, whom Langley is replacing.

CHICAGO (AP) — Tony Stubblefield says he sees “limitless” opportunities for DePaul. The longtime Oregon assistant is ready to embrace the challenge as he tries to lift a struggling program after agreeing last week to take over as the Blue Demons’ head coach. He says he wants DePaul “to be a team that other teams fear playing.” The Blue Demons’ most recent trip to the NCAA Tournament was in 2004. They have losing records in 13 of the 16 seasons since they joined the Big East and have finished last in the conference 11 of the past 13 years. Stubblefield spent the past 11 seasons on Dana Altman’s staff at Oregon.