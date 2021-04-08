Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

NURSING HOME ASSAULT

Seattle nursing home to pay $8M in sexual assault lawsuit

SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle nursing home’s insurer has agreed to pay $8 million to settle a lawsuit brought on behalf of a disabled woman who was sexually assaulted while in the facility’s care. Foss Home and Village agreed to settle the 2019 lawsuit claiming the facility was negligent in its hiring and its failure to have a system in place that ensured the plaintiff’s care was “monitored and properly supervised.” The lawsuit was filed after the woman, who is in her 50s with multiple sclerosis, told relatives about the abuse. One relative placed a hidden camera in her room. The video captured the woman being repeatedly raped by a male employee.

MOUNTAIN SNOW-AVALANCHES

Snow falling in the Cascades raises avalanche concerns

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. (AP) — Snow is falling on Snoqualmie Pass and a Winter Weather Advisory was issued across the mountain passes in western Washington. Up to eight inches of snow is forecasted in the Cascades—good news for the ski resorts. But the April snowfall could be challenging for anyone traveling in the mountains. Search and rescue officials say the new snow on top of what’s already on the ground has the team monitoring the risks of an avalanche. Despite it being April, officials say current weather conditions are shaping up to be just as dangerous as the winter season.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-TEACHING BLACK HISTORY

Students lead US push for fuller Black history education

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Many educators in the U.S. say they’ve heard a demand from students for fuller Black history lessons beyond what was already offered. Lawmakers and states have passed or begun implementing legislation calling for more inclusive instruction. The trend follows the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and related protests. The previous generation of courses focused on cultural awareness. But now schools are finding that students still have blind spots. Connecticut now requires high schools to offer courses on Black and Latino studies. And New Jersey has enacted a law requiring school districts to incorporate instruction on diversity and inclusion.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FEWER VACCINES

COVID-19 vaccine supply smaller after manufacturing mistake

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state health officials say the federal government has lowered vaccine-supply allotments for Washington, apparently because of problems at a facility producing Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The Seattle Times reports comments about the decreased supply Wednesday come as state health officials prepare to open vaccine eligibility on April 15 to everyone age 16 and over. Health officials had expected the state to receive at least 600,000 doses of vaccine through state and federal programs for each week in April, but now Washington state expects deliveries of at least 500,000 doses next week. The federal government maintains the expected supply boost will come, but the timeline is not yet clear.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE-POLICE REFORM

House OKs bill making police intervene to stop undue force

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington state House has approved a measure requiring police to intervene if they see a fellow officer using or attempting to use excessive force. The bill now heads back to the Senate, which first approved the bill in February, for a final vote. Under the measure, officers would have to intervene to stop excessive force if they see it being used, or attempted to be used, by another officer and they’re in a position to do so. It would also require police to report wrongdoing by another officer to that officer’s supervisor, including criminal acts or violations of professional standards, and it would forbid retaliation against police who intervene or report wrongdoing.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE-VOTING RIGHTS

Gov. Inslee signs bill to restore voting rights to parolees

SEATTLE (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a bill automatically restoring voting rights to people who have been released from prison after committing felonies, even if they are still on parole. The measure was sponsored by Rep. Tarra Simmons, a Bremerton Democrat who herself was incarcerated before going to law school and being elected to the Legislature last fall. She and other supporters say the measure would help encourage former prisoners to reintegrate into society and that it was a matter of racial justice, as those on parole in Washington are disproportionately people of color. More than 20,000 people stand to regain their voting rights when the law takes effect next year.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE-NATIVE AMERICAN MASCOTS

Senate approves ban on Native American mascots at schools

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Senate has approved a measure to ban the use of Native American names, symbols and images as school mascots, logos and team names at most public schools in Washington. The bill now heads back to the House. The ban would take effect Jan. 1. Under the measure, school districts would have some time to phase out the mascot, team name or logo, but they would be required to select a new mascot by Dec. 31 to take effect by the end of the 2021-22 school year. The ban does not apply to schools located within Native American areas or to schools in counties adjacent to Native American areas, as long as the nearest tribe is consulted and authorizes the use of the name.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE-POLICE TACTICS

Washington Senate OKs restrictions on police tactics, gear

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington state Senate has approved a measure restricting certain police tactics and gear, including the use of neck restraints and tear gas. The effort follows police killings of Black people that sparked tumultuous racial-justice protests last year. Majority Democrats pushed the bill through on a 27-22 vote Tuesday night over the objections of Republicans who warned it would endanger officers and the public alike. The measure would allow the use of tear gas only in response to riots in jails or prisons, or to deal with barricaded subjects or hostage situations. It also bans choke holds and neck restraints and limits high-speed pursuits. The House will weigh the changes made in the Senate.

NEO-NAZI-PLEA

Neo-Nazi pleads guilty in journalist threat case

SEATTLE (AP) — An organizer of a neo-Nazi campaign to threaten journalists and Jewish activists in Washington, Arizona and Florida has pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy and interference with a federally protected activity in federal court in Seattle. Cameron Shea was one of four members of the neo-Nazi group Atomwaffen Division charged last year with having cyberstalked and sent Swastika-laden posters to journalists and two people affiliated with the Anti-Defamation League, telling them, “You have been visited by your local Nazis,” “Your Actions have Consequences,” and “We are Watching.” Shea pleaded guilty Wednesday to two of the counts in the five-count indictment: a conspiracy charge carries up to five years in prison and interference with a federally protected activity carries up to 10.

DRUG BUST

Feds charge 24 people in big Seattle-area gun, drug bust

SEATTLE (AP) — Federal authorities have charged two dozen people in connection with a big drug and gun bust in the Puget Sound region. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle says 21 defendants were arrested Wednesday as law enforcement teams executed about 90 search warrants from Everett to Spanaway. As part of the investigation, agents seized 73 guns, more than $600,000 in cash, more than 12 kilos of cocaine, fentanyl pills and a fentanyl pill manufacturing lab. Several defendants were previously convicted of felonies and were barred from having firearms.