Mitchell leads Utah against Portland after 41-point showing

Portland Trail Blazers (30-20, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (38-13, first in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

LINE: Jazz -7; over/under is 231

BOTTOM LINE: Utah takes on the Portland Trail Blazers after Donovan Mitchell scored 41 points in the Jazz’s 117-113 overtime loss to the Suns.

The Jazz are 3-2 in division games. Utah has a 3-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Trail Blazers are 4-4 against the rest of their division. Portland is ninth in the Western Conference with 43.9 rebounds per game led by Enes Kanter averaging 11.7.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Jazz won 120-100 in the last matchup on Dec. 23. Mitchell led Utah with 20 points, and CJ McCollum led Portland with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Conley leads the Jazz with 5.5 assists and scores 16.5 points per game. Mitchell is averaging 25.1 points and 4.6 assists over the last 10 games for Utah.

Damian Lillard leads the Trail Blazers averaging 29.2 points and grabbing 4.2 rebounds. Kanter is averaging 11.9 rebounds and 11.7 points per game over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 8-2, averaging 117.2 points, 49.2 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.4 points on 41.9% shooting.

Trail Blazers: 6-4, averaging 117 points, 44.5 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.7 points on 49.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Jazz: Elijah Hughes: out (illness), Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle), Juwan Morgan: out (calf).

Trail Blazers: Norman Powell: day to day (toe), Jusuf Nurkic: day to day (knee), Zach Collins: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.