Oregon Digest Advisory

Oregon at 2:25 p.m.

SEA TURTLES DECLINE

MONTEREY, Calif. — Scientists were documenting stranded sea turtles on California’s beaches nearly 40 years ago when they noticed that leatherbacks — massive sea turtles that date to the time of the dinosaurs — were among those washing up on shore. It was strange because the nearest known population of the giants was several thousand miles away in the waters of Central and South America. By Gillian Flaccus and Haven Daley. SENT: 1170 words. With AP photos, video.

PORTLAND POLICE-RACIAL BIAS REVIEW

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland, Oregon, has hired a California consulting firm to investigate whether the culture of the city’s police force includes racial or political bias after someone leaked police and dispatch records that incorrectly identified a Black city commissioner and frequent law enforcement critic as the suspect in a hit-and-run accident. SENT: 260 words. With AP photos.

UNIVERSITY CUTS

MONMOUTH, Ore. — Western Oregon University, in the small Willamette Valley city of Monmouth, will cut multiple programs and the equivalent of over a dozen full-time faculty, hoping to get ahead of falling enrollment that became worse during the pandemic. SENT: 280 words.

FEDERAL ARCHIVES SEATTLE

SEATTLE — The Biden administration has halted the sale of the federal archives building in Seattle, following months of opposition from people across the Pacific Northwest and a lawsuit. By Gene Johnson. SENT: 480 words.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE 3 STRIKES

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington Legislature has passed a bill to resentence as many as 114 people serving life without parole under the state’s three-strikes law. SENT: 320 words.

SPORTS

IN BRIEF

CHILD MISTREATMENT SENTENCE: Woman convicted of mistreatment involving 4-year-old child.

SCHOOLS FIRST DAY-POLICE: Albany school district to pause police greeting tradition

