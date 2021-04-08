AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Thursday, Apr. 08.

Thursday, Apr. 08 – Sunday, Apr. 18 Seattle International Film Festival presented virtually – Seattle International Film Festival (SIFF) held virtually in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Festival opens with Robert Connolly’s mystery drama ‘The Dry’, starring Eric Bana, Genevieve O’Reilly and Keir O’Donnell. Further highlights include Bassam Tariq’s drama ‘Mogul Mowgli’, starring Riz Ahmed; Haifaa Al-Mansour’s drama ‘The Perfect Candidate’, Anders Thomas Jensen’s Danish comedy drama ‘Retfaerdighedens ryttere’ (‘Riders of Justice’), starring Mads Mikkelsen; Mariem Perez Riera’s documentary ‘Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It’; and the festival’s closing night film Iciar Bollain’s Spanish comedy drama ‘La boda de Rosa’ (‘Rosa’s Wedding’),

Friday, Apr. 09 2:00 PM 350 Seattle stages ‘#BuildBackFossilFree’ rally

Location: Henry M. Jackson Federal Building, 915 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA

Friday, Apr. 09 Horror anthology series ‘Them: Covenant’ launches on Amazon Prime – ‘Them: Covenant’, first season of the horror anthology series becomes available on Amazon Prime Video. Created by Little Marvin and executive produced by Lena Waithe, the series follows a Black family who move to an all-white Los Angeles neighborhood where malevolent forces threaten to destroy them. Stars Deborah Ayorinde, Ashley Thomas, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Alison Pill and Ryan Kwanten

