BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PHASE CRITERIA

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has altered the criteria used to determine whether a county moves from one COVID-19 reopening phase to another. On Friday Inslee said counties must fail both metrics for case counts and hospitalizations in order to move back a phase. Previously counties could be moved backward by failing only one metric. By Lisa Baumann. DEVELOPING. AP Photos.

BOEING-737-MAX

Airlines pulled dozens of Boeing Max 737s out of service for inspections after the aircraft maker told them about a possible electrical problem, the latest setback for the plane. By David Koenig and Michelle Chapman. SENT: 500 words. AP Photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SUPERSPREADER-1 YEAR

SEDRO-WOOLEY, Wash. – It’s been over a year since a choir practice in Washington state sickened 53 people and killed two, becoming one of the first known COVID-19 superspreader events in the United States. But from that tragic toll emerged one of the most pivotal transmission episodes in understanding the virus. By Manuel Valdes. SENT: 980 words. AP Photos, video.

AMAZON-UNION

Amazon workers voted against forming a union at a warehouse in Alabama, handing the online retail giant a decisive victory and cutting off a path that labor activists had hoped would lead to similar efforts throughout the company and beyond. By Joseph Pisani. DEVELOPING. AP Photos.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE-CARBON CAP

OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Democratic-led Senate has passed two key pieces of Gov. Jay Inslee’s climate agenda, a plan to put a price on carbon pollution and a measure that would require fuel producers and importers to reduce greenhouse gas emissions associated with gasoline and other transportation fuels. SENT: 400 words.

MUSIC-PEARL JAM AT 30-MCREADY

Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready remembers the band was already great as it prepared to record its classic debut album “Ten.” By Dan Gelston. SENT: 770 words.

BUS CRASH-STUDENTS-LAWSUIT

SEATTLE – A jury has awarded four former marching band students at the University of Washington more than $1.4 million after they were injured in a bus crash on their way to a football competition with rival Washington State University. SENT: 300 words.

IN BRIEF

—ROAD RAGE-GUILTY: Jury finds man guilty of murder in road-rage incident.