Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Auburn Mountainview 14, Kentlake 7
Decatur 27, Mt. Rainier 3
Evergreen (Seattle) 40, Franklin 13
Ferris 28, Cheney 13
Foster 49, Lindbergh 9
Gonzaga Prep 41, Central Valley 26
Lummi 16, Concrete 12
O’Dea 31, Eastside Catholic 14
Pullman 35, Rogers (Spokane) 0
Shadle Park 26, Clarkston 13
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Coupeville vs. Friday Harbor, ccd.
West Valley (Spokane) vs. North Central, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
