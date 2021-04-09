Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland, Oregon, has hired a California consulting firm to investigate whether the culture of the city’s police force includes racial or political bias and to examine complaints that the agency is resistant to change. The city hired the independent OIR Group after someone leaked police and dispatch reports that incorrectly identified a city councilwoman as the suspect in a hit-and-run accident. Jo Ann Hardesty, who is the city’s first Black woman elected to City Council, has been a fierce advocate for police reform for years and has backed efforts to cut police funding amid racial injustice protests over George Floyd’s killing.

UNDATED (AP) — Of more than 700,000 people in Oregon who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, 168 still tested positive for the virus and three died. The Oregon Health Authority says that while the vaccines are all highly effective, no vaccine is 100% effective. Vaccine breakthrough cases are instances in which a person received a positive COVID-19 test result at least 14 days after the final dose of any COVID-19 vaccine series. Many of the vaccinated people who tested positive for COVID-19 experienced asymptomatic infection. None of the vaccine breakthrough cases were associated with a COVID-19 variant.

MONTEREY, Calif. (AP) — Leatherback sea turtles have been plying the world’s oceans for tens of millions of years, but scientists say a rapid decline in their numbers means they could disappear from U.S. West Coast waters within decades. All seven distinct populations of leatherbacks in the world are troubled, but a new study shows an 80% population drop in just 30 years for one extraordinary sub-group that migrates 7,000 miles across the Pacific Ocean to feed on jellyfish in cold waters off California. Scientists say international fishing and the harvest of eggs from nesting beaches in the western Pacific are to blame.

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — A woman in southern Oregon was convicted for her role in a case of neglect involving a 4-year-old child. The Herald and News reports Lori Meeks and Matthew Oakley were arrested in March after the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said the pair was keeping a 4-year-old child confined in their Klamath Falls home and was mistreating the child. Meeks was convicted Wednesday of first-degree criminal mistreatment and sentenced to 30 days in jail and three years probation. According to Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello, “As a result of her care of this child, the child is severely delayed in developmental progress.” The case against Oakley is pending, and he is facing two counts of criminal mistreatment.