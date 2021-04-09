Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to more than 15 years in prison in the killing of a Yakima teenager. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports Nathaniel Garcia entered an Alford plea to charges of manslaughter and assault this week in the death of David Martinez. In return, Yakima County Superior Court records show prosecutors dropped murder and robbery charges. An Alford plea allows Garcia to maintain innocence while conceding that prosecutors had enough evidence to convince a jury to find him guilty. Garcia’s sentence includes a five-year firearms enhancement. Both prosecutors and Garcia’s attorney conceded that Garcia was not the one who shot Martinez in the 2019 incident. Police are still searching for the other suspect.

SEATTLE (AP) — A jury has awarded four former marching band students at the University of Washington more than $1.4 million after they were injured in a bus crash on their way to a football competition. KOMO-TV reported that four students filed the lawsuit against the charter bus company MTRWestern. Herrmann Law Group represented the student and said there was ice on the road and that the bus driver failed to slow down. The bus did not have seatbelts. Authorities said 45 of the 56 people on the bus were injured. MTRWestern on Friday did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment on the jury’s award.

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A jury has rejected claims of self-defense and found Simeon Berkley guilty of second-degree murder in a road-rage incident in Everett in 2019. Berkley testified that Steven Whitemarsh had been aggressively tailgating his car in July 2019. Whitemarsh’s Lincoln Navigator crashed into the back of Berkley’s Honda Accord. Berkley said he felt threatened by Whitemarsh so he shot the driver twice in the head, killing him. Berkley claimed it was self-defense. The jury returned the guilty verdict Thursday. Berkley is expected to face 15 to 22 years behind bars. A sentencing hearing is set for April 16.

SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. (AP) — It’s been over a year since a choir practice in Washington state sickened 53 people and killed two, becoming one of the first known COVID-19 superspreader events in the United States. But from that tragic toll emerged one of the most pivotal transmission episodes in understanding the virus. Experts say the public health investigation that followed was key in concluding that the virus was spreading through the air. The children of one of the women who died gathered recently to honor her. They say they’re comforted to know that knowledge gained from the event has helped advance preventative measures and save lives.