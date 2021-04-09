Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 37 points to lead the Utah Jazz to their 23rd straight home victory with a 122-103 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. Rudy Gobert had 18 points and 21 rebounds, Joe Ingles added 13 points and six assists and Utah dominated the glass by outrebounding Portland 58-41 while snapping a two-game skid. Damian Lillard scored 23 points and C.J. McCollum added 19 to lead the Trail Blazers who lost for the third time in four games. Utah surged on offense in the third quarter when it erased a six-point deficit and built a double-digit lead while scoring 40 points.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Mitch Garver, Byron Buxton and Luis Arraez hit home runs to back José Berríos, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Seattle Mariners 10-2. Twins fans had plenty to cheer for in their return to Target Field. The sellout crowd was 9,675. Gates at the ballpark were closed last year due to the pandemic. Berríos was pulled with two outs in the sixth inning. Mariners starter Marco Gonzales didn’t finish the fifth. The Twins had a season-high 16 hits, including six doubles. Ty France had two hits and José Marmolejos homered off Berríos.

SEATTLE (AP) — Kerry Hyder Jr. had the best season of his career last year with the San Francisco 49ers, and translated that into a two-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks. Hyder had a breakout year in 2016 with Detroit, but suffered a torn Achilles tendon and missed the entire 2017 season. Hyder and the Seahawks are hoping to avoid a similar fate this time following another big season by the nearly 30-year-old defensive end. Hyder should help bolster Seattle’s pass rush and his versatility to play inside and outside on the defensive line has drawn comparisons to former Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the event tells The Associated Press that the Women’s International Champions Cup will be held at Portland’s Providence Park in August. The Portland Thorns of the National Women’s Soccer League will host the tournament, which will also include the Houston Dash, as well as European club teams Barcelona and Lyon. This will be the third edition of the tournament. Last year’s event was canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak.