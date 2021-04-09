ID Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Friday:

5 Star Draw

17-28-31-34-38

(seventeen, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $915,000

Mega Millions

22-26-27-58-66, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier: 2

(twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty-six; Mega Ball: twelve; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $201 million

Pick 3 Day

2-8-4

(two, eight, four)

Pick 3 Night

8-3-9

(eight, three, nine)

Pick 4 Day

5-4-7-1

(five, four, seven, one)

Pick 4 Night

0-2-9-9

(zero, two, nine, nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $55 million