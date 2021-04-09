ID Lottery
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Friday:5 Star Draw
17-28-31-34-38
(seventeen, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $915,000Mega Millions
22-26-27-58-66, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier: 2
(twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty-six; Mega Ball: twelve; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $201 millionPick 3 Day
2-8-4
(two, eight, four)Pick 3 Night
8-3-9
(eight, three, nine)Pick 4 Day
5-4-7-1
(five, four, seven, one)Pick 4 Night
0-2-9-9
(zero, two, nine, nine)Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $55 million
