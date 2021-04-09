Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

ROAD RAGE-GUILTY

Jury finds man guilty of murder in road-rage incident

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A jury has rejected claims of self-defense and found Simeon Berkley guilty of second-degree murder in a road-rage incident in Everett in 2019. Berkley testified that Steven Whitemarsh had been aggressively tailgating his car in July 2019. Whitemarsh’s Lincoln Navigator crashed into the back of Berkley’s Honda Accord. Berkley said he felt threatened by Whitemarsh so he shot the driver twice in the head, killing him. Berkley claimed it was self-defense. The jury returned the guilty verdict Thursday. Berkley is expected to face 15 to 22 years behind bars. A sentencing hearing is set for April 16.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SUPERSPREADER-1 YEAR

A year after COVID-19 superspreader, family finds closure

SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. (AP) — It’s been over a year since a choir practice in Washington state sickened 53 people and killed two, becoming one of the first known COVID-19 superspreader events in the United States. But from that tragic toll emerged one of the most pivotal transmission episodes in understanding the virus. Experts say the public health investigation that followed was key in concluding that the virus was spreading through the air. The children of one of the women who died gathered recently to honor her. They say they’re comforted to know that knowledge gained from the event has helped advance preventative measures and save lives.

HATE CRIME CHARGE

Woman accused of threatening Vietnamese American neighbor

SEATTLE (AP) — Prosecutors say a suburban Seattle woman accused of threatening her Vietnamese American neighbor has been arrested and charged with a hate crime. The Seattle Times reports the neighbor of Jan Myers in Shoreline said Myers had acted erratically and yelled racial slurs at her for years. Prosecutors say on April 5, “these anti-Asian racial slurs escalated to threatening behavior.” The charges say Myers referred to the neighbor as “slant eye,” and yelled “Hey Miss Vietnam … You’re not going to live very long.” Police say the neighbor recorded video that documented the confrontation. Court records do not show which attorney is representing Myers.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Inslee to announce possible new COVID restrictions Monday

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee will announce Monday whether some counties in Washington state will have to roll back to Phase 2 of the state’s COVID-19 reopening plan because of rising cases. At a news conference Thursday Inslee said “we’ve let our guard down to some degree.” All of Washington’s 39 counties are currently in Phase 3 of Inslee’s reopening plan, meaning all indoor spaces — including indoor dining at restaurants, indoor fitness centers, and retail — have been able to increase capacity from 25% to 50%. Larger events like concerts and graduation ceremonies are OK since up to 400 people will be allowed to gather for indoor and outdoor activities as long as physical distancing and masking are enforced.

AP-US-FEDERAL-ARCHIVES-SEATTLE

Biden halts sale of National Archives center in Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — The Biden administration has halted the sale of the federal archives building in Seattle, following months of opposition from people across the Pacific Northwest and a lawsuit by the Washington Attorney General’s Office. Sen. Patty Murray said in a news release Thursday that the federal Office of Management and Budget had withdrawn its approval for the sale, which would have forced the transfer of millions of records to facilities in Kansas City, Missouri, and Riverside, California. A federal judge had already blocked the sale. Among the records at the center are tribal, military, land, court, tax and census documents.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE-EVICTIONS

Senate approves bill requiring “just cause” eviction

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Senate has approved a measure that would require landlords to provide a valid reason for ending certain leases with tenants. Under current law, landlords are allowed to end month-to-month leases with 20 days’ notice, without providing a reason. Under the measure that cleared the Senate, there are specific reasons that landlords could end leases, including failure to pay rent, unlawful activity and nuisance issues, as well as cases in which a landlord intends to sell or move into a rental. The measure now heads to the House for a final concurrence vote.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-TEACHING BLACK HISTORY

Students lead US push for fuller Black history education

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Many educators in the U.S. say they’ve heard a demand from students for fuller Black history lessons beyond what was already offered. Lawmakers and states have passed or begun implementing legislation calling for more inclusive instruction. The trend follows the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and related protests. The previous generation of courses focused on cultural awareness. But now schools are finding that students still have blind spots. Connecticut now requires high schools to offer courses on Black and Latino studies. And New Jersey has enacted a law requiring school districts to incorporate instruction on diversity and inclusion.

SHERIFF-WITNESS TAMPERING PROBE

Investigation into Benton sheriff witness tampering reopened

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher in eastern Washington is under criminal investigation once again for allegedly forcing his estranged wife to recant her statements of abuse. The investigation by the Washington State Patrol comes 18 months after charges against Benton County’s embattled top cop were dropped because detectives needed more time. Sgt. Darren Wright in the state patrol’s main office in Olympia told the Tri-City Herald Wednesday that the patrol is “doing some follow-up investigation on the original witness tampering case.” He said he couldn’t provide further details of the investigation or comment on its status.

SEA TURTLE DECLINE

Steep decline in giant sea turtles seen off US West Coast

MONTEREY, Calif. (AP) — Leatherback sea turtles have been plying the world’s oceans for tens of millions of years, but scientists say a rapid decline in their numbers means they could disappear from U.S. West Coast waters within decades. All seven distinct populations of leatherbacks in the world are troubled, but a new study shows an 80% population drop in just 30 years for one extraordinary sub-group that migrates 7,000 miles across the Pacific Ocean to feed on jellyfish in cold waters off California. Scientists say international fishing and the harvest of eggs from nesting beaches in the western Pacific are to blame.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE-3 STRIKES

Washington Legislature revises 3-strikes sentencing law

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Legislature has passed a bill to resentence as many as 114 people serving life without parole under the state’s three-strikes law. The Seattle Times reports Senate Bill 5164 affects those who “struck out” at least in part because of a second-degree robbery conviction, relating to a crime that generally involves no weapon or physical injury. While such a conviction will no longer be considered a strike, whether people will remain in prison for some length of time would depend on what a judge decides based on the sentencing range for their convictions.