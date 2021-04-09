AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Friday, Apr. 09.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Portland bureau is reachable at 503-228-2169. Send daybook items to Oregon@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Oregon and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Friday, Apr. 09 5:00 PM Youth climate activists celebrate lawsuit challenging ODOT Rose Quarter Freeway Expansion – Sunrise PDX, Neighbors for Clean Air, and No More Freeways PDX hold rally to celebrate a lawsuit challenging Rose Quarter Freeway Expansion into ‘the backyard of Harriet Tubman Middle School’

Location: Harriet Tubman Middle School, 2231 N Flint Ave, Portland, OR

Weblinks: https://nomorefreewayspdx.com/, https://twitter.com/nomorefreeways

Contacts: Aaron Brown, No More Freeways PDX, info@nomorefreewayspdx.com, 1 503 830 8577