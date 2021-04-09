Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Supreme Court on Friday ruled that the Legislature will have until Sept. 27 to complete the redistricting process, giving lawmakers more time to draw political boundaries following a delay in crucial census data. By Sara Cline. SENT: 580 words.

SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. — Just over a year ago, a choir practice in Washington state sickened 53 people and killed two. It was one of the United States’ first-known COVID-19 superspreader events. By Manuel Valdes. SENT: 980 words. With AP photos, video.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Democratic-led Senate has passed two key pieces of Gov. Jay Inslee’s climate agenda, a plan to put a price on carbon pollution and a measure that would require fuel producers and importers to reduce greenhouse gas emissions associated with gasoline and other transportation fuels. SENT: 400 words.

BKN-TRAIL BLAZERS JAZZ

SALT LAKE CITY — Strong second-half defense helped the Utah Jazz break open a close game and extend their franchise-record home winning streak. By John Coon. SENT: 670 words.

PROTEST ARRESTS: Eugene police arrest 30th person in May 29 protest

SUPERINTENDENT INTENT TO SUE: Woodburn Schools superintendent on leave threatens lawsuit.

VIRUS OUTBREAK INMATES SUE: Inmates sue over county’s handling of COVID-19.

