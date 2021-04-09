AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Friday, Apr. 09.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Seattle bureau is reachable at 206-682-1812. Send daybook items to apseattle@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Washington and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Friday, Apr. 09 9:45 AM Seattle Mayor Durkan updates on COVID-19 vaccine efforts – Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins, and Seattle and King County Equity Director Matias Valenzuela provide an update on the city’s COVID-19 vaccination program at a Seattle Fire Department pop-up vaccination clinic

Location: Seattle, WA

Weblinks: https://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Kelsey Nyland, City of Seattle, Kelsey.Nyland@seattle.gov

Due to the limited quantity of vaccine and this vaccination event being invitation-only for high-risk community members, members of the media will need to RSVP to Kelsey.Nyland@seattle.gov in order to attend. Once you RSVP and agree to keep the location embargoed until a given time, you will receive the address of the press conference.

——————–

Friday, Apr. 09 2:00 PM 350 Seattle stages ‘#BuildBackFossilFree’ rally

Location: Henry M. Jackson Federal Building, 915 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://350seattle.org/, https://twitter.com/350_Seattle

Contacts: Lisa Colligan, 350 Seattle, lisacolligan8@gmail.com

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Apr. 09 2:45 PM Washington Gov. Inslee’s public schedule – Washington Governor Jay Inslee in Spokane, touring a mass vaccination site (2:45 PM PDT), holding a media availability (3:15 PM PDT), and visiting 2nd Harvest, a non-profit that provides food security in the community (4:00 PM PDT)

Location: Spokane, WA

Weblinks: https://www.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/GovInslee

Contacts: Office of Washington Governor Jay Inslee, press@updates.gov.wa.gov, 1 360 902 4136

To accommodate COVID-19 restrictions, only invited media outlets will attend. Pool coverage will be handled by The Spokesman Review, KXLY and Spokane Public Radio. Other media interested in acquiring coverage of the events should contact these outlets directly.

——————–

Friday, Apr. 09 Horror anthology series ‘Them: Covenant’ launches on Amazon Prime – ‘Them: Covenant’, first season of the horror anthology series becomes available on Amazon Prime Video. Created by Little Marvin and executive produced by Lena Waithe, the series follows a Black family who move to an all-white Los Angeles neighborhood where malevolent forces threaten to destroy them. Stars Deborah Ayorinde, Ashley Thomas, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Alison Pill and Ryan Kwanten

Weblinks: http://www.amazon.com/, https://twitter.com/PrimeVideo

Contacts: Ty Rogers, Amazon.com PR, amazon-pr@amazon.com, 1 206 266 2171