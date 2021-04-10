Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Lawmakers amended a bill that would ban the state, public health departments and even school districts from requiring masks to add a penalty on Friday. Under the amendment made by the Idaho House, the legislation now says that if a political subdivision enacts a mask mandate, any public health order or emergency declaration that the entity is operating under will be terminated. The bill is sponsored by Rep. Karey Hanks, a Republican from St. Anthony. Under the bill, schools wouldn’t be able to require masks on campus, but private businesses could require masks.

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — A former Idaho Supreme Court Justice has delivered a petition to the governor’s office with more than 16,000 signatures that urges him to veto a bill that would make it more difficult to put voter initiatives on the ballot. The Idaho Press reported Thursday that the bill has already been approved by the Idaho House and Senate. The bill mandates the signatures of at least 6% of registered voters in all 35 of Idaho’s legislative districts in order to qualify any initiative for the Idaho ballot. The current law requires at least 6% signatures from registered voters in 18 of the 35 districts.

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Wildlife officials in Montana say that a state report made public this week shows that grizzly bear deaths in parts of Yellowstone National Park increased last year and were higher than the 10-year average. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks bear management specialist Kevin Frey said there were 17 grizzly bear deaths recorded in 2020 in Montana’s portion of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. The report said there were 10 bear deaths in 2019. The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported Thursday that the data revealed that nine female bears, seven male bears and one cub of an unknown gender died last year. That’s seven more than the 10-year average.

SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. (AP) — Just over a year ago, a choir practice in Washington state sickened 53 people and killed two. It was one of the United States’ first-known COVID-19 superspreader events. But from that tragedy emerged important research on how the virus was transmitted. Experts say the public health investigation into the rehearsal was key in determining that the virus was spreading through the air. The children of one of the two women who died gathered recently to honor her. They say it brings them comfort to know that studies of the event have advanced preventative measures and helped save lives.