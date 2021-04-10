Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Gonzaga guard Joel Ayayi has declared for the NBA draft and will skip his senior season. The school says Ayayi will hire an agent and pursue a professional career. Ayayi was a finalist for the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award this season. He averaged 12 points per game while shooting 57.5% from the field. The French native’s 6.8 rebounds per game were second on the team as Gonzaga advanced to the NCAA title game, where the Bulldogs lost to Baylor. Ayayi recorded the first triple-double in program history in a win at Portland on Jan. 9.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Rocky Rodriquez and Tyler Lussi each scored and the Portland Thorns welcomed their fans to Providence Park for the the first time in 545 days with a 2-1 victory over KC NWSL on Friday night. It was the first professional sporting event in Oregon to have fans in attendance since the Portland Trail Blazers on March 10 last year. State officials are allowing outdoor venues to host events at 25% capacity, but fans are still not allowed at indoor arenas.