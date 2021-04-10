ID Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Idaho Cash

01-06-14-36-38

(one, six, fourteen, thirty-six, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $36,000

Lotto America

16-24-43-49-52, Star Ball: 9, ASB: 2

(sixteen, twenty-four, forty-three, forty-nine, fifty-two; Star Ball: nine; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $4.8 million

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $220 million

Pick 3 Day

9-5-4

(nine, five, four)

Pick 3 Night

9-1-4

(nine, one, four)

Pick 4 Day

5-1-4-9

(five, one, four, nine)

Pick 4 Night

4-5-0-3

(four, five, zero, three)

Powerball

14-16-23-50-53, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 3

(fourteen, sixteen, twenty-three, fifty, fifty-three; Powerball: three; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $55 million

Weekly Grand

02-07-11-18-28

(two, seven, eleven, eighteen, twenty-eight)