Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OREGON-REDISTRICTING

Lawmakers given more time to redraw Oregon political lines

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Supreme Court on Friday ruled that the Legislature will have until Sept. 27 to complete the redistricting process, giving lawmakers more time to draw political boundaries following a delay in crucial census data. The unanimous decision by the justices will give legislative leaders nearly three extra months to do their work. Redistricting, the process where lawmakers redraw legislative and congressional districts, occurs every 10 years following the census. Districts must be equal in population to each other. Although there’s a set number of state legislative districts, due to Oregon’s population growth in the last decade it is likely that the state will receive an additional seat in the United States House of Representatives.

BC-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-SUPERSPREADER-1-YEAR

Siblings find closure a year after COVID-19 thrashed choir

SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. (AP) — Just over a year ago, a choir practice in Washington state sickened 53 people and killed two. It was one of the United States’ first-known COVID-19 superspreader events. But from that tragedy emerged important research on how the virus was transmitted. Experts say the public health investigation into the rehearsal was key in determining that the virus was spreading through the air. The children of one of the two women who died gathered recently to honor her. They say it brings them comfort to know that studies of the event have advanced preventative measures and helped save lives.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE-CARBON CAP

Washington state Senate OKs carbon-cap legislation

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Democratic-led Senate has passed two key pieces of Gov. Jay Inslee’s climate agenda, a plan to put a price on carbon pollution and a measure that would require fuel producers and importers to reduce greenhouse gas emissions associated with gasoline and other transportation fuels. The carbon pricing bill would establish a “cap and invest” program that sets steadily lower limits to pollution from carbon and other greenhouse gases, and requires polluters to steadily decrease their emissions, or purchase pollution allowances. The proposed low carbon-fuels standard tseeks to use progressively cleaner fuels in cars, trucks, boats, trains and aircraft that in Washington generate more than 44% of total carbon emissions.

PROTEST-ARRESTS

Eugene police arrest 30th person in May 29 protest

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Eugene police have now made 30 arrests of people suspected of rioting, breaking into businesses and setting fires on May 29 during a protest against the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The Register-Guard reports the latest arrest came this week. Police say Azariah Klote was arraigned Tuesday on rioting, burglary and theft charges. Another arrest came April 1, when Geremiah Roberts turned himself in after noticing his photo shared on social media by police. Roberts was given a citation and a court date for rioting and disorderly conduct charges. Since January eight other adults arrested have had court appearances. Of those, five pleaded guilty, while other cases are ongoing.

SUPERINTENDENT-INTENT TO SUE

Woodburn Schools superintendent on leave threatens lawsuit

WOODBURN, Ore. (AP) — A lawyer representing the Woodburn School District superintendent has filed a notice saying he intends to sue the school district after being put on leave. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports in the notice, lawyer Maria Witt says Superintendent Oscar Moreno Gilson was “targeted and retaliated against for attempting to institute a culture of accountability” within the Woodburn School District. Moreno Gilson assumed the top role in Woodburn last summer. In the notice, Witt said Moreno Gilson quickly restructured the district’s senior leadership team and made changes based on a state rule requiring districts to adopt policies around bias incidents. The claim says Moreno Gilson’s leave was “prompted” by a complaint from a senior district employee.

AP-VIRUS OUTBREAK-INMATES SUE

Inmates sue over county’s handling of COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — More than a dozen current and former inmates have sued Multnomah County over its handling of COVID-19. In federal court documents filed this week, the inmates allege they contracted the virus at the county’s Inverness Jail because they were denied proper testing and treatment. The complaint also says the county knowingly put infected guards and inmates with those who were not infected, further spreading the disease. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, which staffs the jail, says in a statement it doesn’t comment on pending litigation. The lawsuit says on Feb. 17, more than 37% of inmates tested positive for COVID-19.

AP-US-PORTLAND-POLICE-RACIAL-BIAS-REVIEW

Oregon city hires consultant to probe police racial bias

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland, Oregon, has hired a California consulting firm to investigate whether the culture of the city’s police force includes racial or political bias and to examine complaints that the agency is resistant to change. The city hired the independent OIR Group after someone leaked police and dispatch reports that incorrectly identified a city councilwoman as the suspect in a hit-and-run accident. Jo Ann Hardesty, who is the city’s first Black woman elected to City Council, has been a fierce advocate for police reform for years and has backed efforts to cut police funding amid racial injustice protests over George Floyd’s killing.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VACCINATIONS-CASES

168 people in Oregon got COVID-19 even after vaccinations

Of more than 700,000 people in Oregon who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, 168 still tested positive for the virus and three died. The Oregon Health Authority says that while the vaccines are all highly effective, no vaccine is 100% effective. Vaccine breakthrough cases are instances in which a person received a positive COVID-19 test result at least 14 days after the final dose of any COVID-19 vaccine series. Many of the vaccinated people who tested positive for COVID-19 experienced asymptomatic infection. None of the vaccine breakthrough cases were associated with a COVID-19 variant.