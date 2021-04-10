WA Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Daily Game

4-8-3

(four, eight, three)

Hit 5

01-03-12-36-37

(one, three, twelve, thirty-six, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $190,000

Keno

05-08-10-11-43-45-50-58-60-62-63-65-66-68-69-70-72-74-76-79

(five, eight, ten, eleven, forty-three, forty-five, fifty, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-five, sixty-six, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-four, seventy-six, seventy-nine)

Lotto

01-22-27-30-31-44

(one, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-one, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $1.8 million

Match 4

05-12-13-16

(five, twelve, thirteen, sixteen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $220 million

Powerball

14-16-23-50-53, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 3

(fourteen, sixteen, twenty-three, fifty, fifty-three; Powerball: three; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $55 million