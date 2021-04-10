WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:Daily Game
4-8-3
(four, eight, three)Hit 5
01-03-12-36-37
(one, three, twelve, thirty-six, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $190,000Keno
05-08-10-11-43-45-50-58-60-62-63-65-66-68-69-70-72-74-76-79
(five, eight, ten, eleven, forty-three, forty-five, fifty, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-five, sixty-six, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-four, seventy-six, seventy-nine)Lotto
01-22-27-30-31-44
(one, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-one, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $1.8 millionMatch 4
05-12-13-16
(five, twelve, thirteen, sixteen)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $220 millionPowerball
14-16-23-50-53, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 3
(fourteen, sixteen, twenty-three, fifty, fifty-three; Powerball: three; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $55 million
Comments