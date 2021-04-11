Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Nearly 70 state business organizations are urging Gov. Jay Inslee to delay for three weeks any decision to return some counties to more restrictive coronavirus standards, which would hurt businesses. Currently, all counties in the state are in Phase 3. Inslee has said he will announce Monday if any counties have to move back to Phase 2 because of rising COVID-19 cases. The business groups said in a letter sent Friday night to Inslee that moving some counties back to Phase 2 would punish struggling businesses while doing little to stop the spread of the virus. The letter was signed by groups including the Association of Washington Business, the Washington Hospitality Association and numerous chambers of commerce across the state.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A bill to create a dedicated fund to prevent and fight wildfires in Washington has unanimously passed the state Senate. The bill passed Friday in Olympia. It would provide $125 million every two years to boost wildfire response, accelerate forest restoration and support community resilience. House Bill 1168 now heads back to the House, which will accept or reject the changes made in the Senate. The bill follows a destructive 2020 fire season in Washington, during which over 1,250 square miles burned and 298 homes were destroyed. For two of the past three years, Washington has experienced the worst air quality in the world due to wildfires.

SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. (AP) — Just over a year ago, a choir practice in Washington state sickened 53 people and killed two. It was one of the United States’ first-known COVID-19 superspreader events. But from that tragedy emerged important research on how the virus was transmitted. Experts say the public health investigation into the rehearsal was key in determining that the virus was spreading through the air. The children of one of the two women who died gathered recently to honor her. They say it brings them comfort to know that studies of the event have advanced preventative measures and helped save lives.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Democratic-led Senate has passed two key pieces of Gov. Jay Inslee’s climate agenda, a plan to put a price on carbon pollution and a measure that would require fuel producers and importers to reduce greenhouse gas emissions associated with gasoline and other transportation fuels. The carbon pricing bill would establish a “cap and invest” program that sets steadily lower limits to pollution from carbon and other greenhouse gases, and requires polluters to steadily decrease their emissions, or purchase pollution allowances. The proposed low carbon-fuels standard tseeks to use progressively cleaner fuels in cars, trucks, boats, trains and aircraft that in Washington generate more than 44% of total carbon emissions.