Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Enes Kanter had 24 points and a franchise-record 30 rebounds, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Detroit Pistons 118-103. Kanter bested Sidney Wicks’ Portland record of 27 rebounds set in 1975. Kanter also surpassed his own career high of 26 set while with the Knicks in 2018. Damian Lillard had 27 points and 10 assists for Portland. Josh Jackson led the Pistons with 21 points.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Mitch Haniger homered and hit the go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 10th inning to give the Seattle Mariners a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins. All three of Minnesota’s losses this season have come in the 10th. Taylor Trammell scored the winning run after starting the extra inning on second base. He homered earlier in the game. Taylor Rogers took the loss for the Twins. He gave up a bunt single to Braden Bishop that allowed Trammell to advance. Kendall Graveman worked the ninth for the victory, and Keynan Middleton pitched a perfect 10th for the save for the Mariners.

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Dennis Merritt ran for three touchdowns and Eric Barriere threw for 309 yards and a pair of scores and No. 9 Eastern Washington rallied to beat Idaho 38-31. Trailing 31-24 entering the fourth quarter, Merritt ran wide right for a 21-yard touchdown to even the score with 12:41 remaining. The go-ahead score and game-winner came on his 14-yard weave and dash up the middle with 6:50 left. Vandals redshirt sophomore running back Zach Borisch got the starting nod at quarterback due to injuries. A former all-state quarterback in high school, Borisch ran for 205 yards rushing on 33 carries with a pair of touchdowns.

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Cam Humphrey passed for 235 yards and three touchdowns, Montana had a stretch of eight straight possessions ending in scores and the Grizzlies clobbered Division II Central Washington 59-3. The game, played in a mix of snow flurries and sunshine for 4,000 fans, was Montana’s first game in 485 days. The Griz needed just three minutes to find the end zone when Nick Ostmo capped an eight-play opening drive with a plunge from the 1. The Griz scored at least twice in every quarter and held Central Washington to a second-quarter field goal. Central Washington’s Jack Smith was 13-of-21 passing for 113 yards.