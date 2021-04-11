AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Sunday, Apr. 11.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Seattle bureau is reachable at 206-682-1812. Send daybook items to apseattle@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Washington and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Tuesday, Apr. 13 9:00 AM Dem Rep. Adam Smith keynotes Reagan Institute event on ‘The Future of Defense Spending’ (virtual) – Reagan Institute hosts ‘The Future of Defense Spending: Strategic Choices and Hard Tradeoffs’ virtual event, with keynote from Democratic Rep. Adam Smith on his priorities for the House Armed Services Committee, particularly those related to the defense budget. Rep. Smith then participates in a moderated discussion with Reagan Institute Director Roger Zakheim, before participating in a panel discussion on a recent CSBA-Reagan Institute report, ‘America’s Strategic Choices: Defense Spending in a Post-COVID-19 World’, with NDIA President and CEO Gen. (Ret.) Hawk Carlisle, CSBA President and CEO Thomas Mahnken, and American Enterprise Institute Resident Fellow Mackenzie Eaglen

Weblinks: http://www.reaganfoundation.org, https://twitter.com/ronaldreagan40

Contacts: Pinkston for the Reagan Institute, reagan@pinkston.co

The event will be livestreamed. The Reagan Institute encourages members of the media to submit questions for Chairman Smith or the panel in advance to press@reaganfoundation.org. Media must RSVP to reagan@pinkston.co.