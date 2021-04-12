Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Lawmakers amended a bill that would ban the state, public health departments and even school districts from requiring masks to add a penalty on Friday. Under the amendment made by the Idaho House, the legislation now says that if a political subdivision enacts a mask mandate, any public health order or emergency declaration that the entity is operating under will be terminated. The bill is sponsored by Rep. Karey Hanks, a Republican from St. Anthony. Under the bill, schools wouldn’t be able to require masks on campus, but private businesses could require masks.

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — A former Idaho Supreme Court Justice has delivered a petition to the governor’s office with more than 16,000 signatures that urges him to veto a bill that would make it more difficult to put voter initiatives on the ballot. The Idaho Press reported Thursday that the bill has already been approved by the Idaho House and Senate. The bill mandates the signatures of at least 6% of registered voters in all 35 of Idaho’s legislative districts in order to qualify any initiative for the Idaho ballot. The current law requires at least 6% signatures from registered voters in 18 of the 35 districts.

UNDATED (AP) — State lawmakers across the U.S. are taking actions to limit the emergency powers of governors — not just in the current coronavirus pandemic, but for any future emergencies. The pushback is coming primarily from Republican lawmakers but is not entirely partisan. GOP lawmakers are targeting both Democratic and Republican governors. And some Democratic lawmakers also have sought to limit the powers of governors in their own party. Lawmakers say some states have been operating under emergency laws that date back decades and didn’t envision a crisis that stretched for more than a year.

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Legislation signed into law by Gov. Mark Gordon will allow people to salvage road-killed animals for food. The measure directs the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and Wyoming Department of Transportation to create rules for taking road-killed carcasses. Thirty other states including neighboring Idaho, Colorado and Montana have similar laws. The state transportation department takes about 3,000 reports of vehicles colliding with wildlife every year but not every hit is recorded. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports some species won’t be allowed to be salvaged, including grizzly bears, bighorn sheep and mountain goats.