Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

FRIDAY HARBOR, Wash. (AP) — Two people survived after their small plane crashed into the water near the San Juan Island. That’s according to the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office. Emergency managers and the Coast Guard were sent to the south end of Blakley Island after receiving a report of the crash. When they arrived they found the two on board had managed to make it back to shore. It’s unclear if the two suffered any injuries but a medical helicopter was at the scene on standby. Investigators were looking into what caused the crash and were assessing the crash scene for any environmental impacts from the fuel on board.

SEATTLE (AP) — A 63-year-old cyclist is dead after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Seattle. Police said the incident happened before 7 p.m. Sunday south of Seward Park. The cyclist was traveling north on Seward Park Avenue South, east of Wilson Avenue South when he was hit. Police said witnesses performed CPR on the man until medics arrived. The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition and later died. Police said they are looking for an older model silver Nissan Sentra with a broken windshield and possibly a Washington state license plate.

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say a 2-year-old girl was critically injured in a shooting Sunday at a strip mall in Seattle. The Seattle Times reports a total of four people were hurt in the shooting in the city’s Central District neighborhood. Police offered no details about the suspects, except that there are more than one and they remain at large. The girl and three men were transported to hospitals in private vehicles before police and medics arrived.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Senate has approved a bill that would expand a tax credit for low-income workers and families. The bill passed the Democratic-led chamber on a bipartisan 47-2 vote and now heads back to the House, which passed the bill last month but will need to take a final vote on whether or not to concur with changes made in the Senate. Under current law, the amount of the state benefit is 10 percent of a person’s credit from the federal program or $50, whichever is greater. Following an amendment accepted on the Senate floor, the proposed changes to the law replaces that with a base amount ranging from $300 to $1,200, depending on the number of children a taxpayer has.