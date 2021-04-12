Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Bam Adebayo had 22 points and Jimmy Butler added 20 to lead the Miami Heat to a 107—98 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night. The Heat, who have won six of their last seven games, led by as many as 20 points early in the fourth quarter. CJ McCollum and Norman Powell each finished with 17 points for the Blazers, who were hurt by 17 turnovers.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kyle Seager hit his second homer of the game, a three-run drive in the ninth inning to complete the Seattle Mariners’ comeback from a six-run deficit to beat the Minnesota Twins 8-6. Seager had four hits and Taylor Trammell also homered for Seattle, which trailed 6-0 going into the sixth. The Mariners won a road series for the first time since September 2019 at Arizona. Byron Buxton continued his early season success with a homer, double and single and Luis Arraez had a pair of hits for the Twins.