Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Monday, Apr. 12.

NEW EVENT: Monday, Apr. 12 10:00 AM Women’s and Children’s Alliance launches ‘Piece of Hope’ fundraising campaign with Stinker Stores – Women’s and Children’s Alliance (WCA) launches ‘Piece of Hope’ fundraising and awareness campaign at all Stinker locations in Idaho. This is the fourth collaboration between Stinker Stores and six Idaho victim service providers, raising almost $400,000 to help those affected by domestic violence to date

Location: Stinker Stores, 3319 Garrity Blvd, Nampa, ID

Weblinks: http://www.wcaboise.org/

Contacts: Chris Davis, Women’s and Children’s Alliance, cdavis@wcaboise.org, 1 208 343 3688

NEW EVENT: Monday, Apr. 12 3:00 PM Idaho State Board of Education special Board meeting (virtual)

Location: Idaho State Board of Education, 650 W State St # 307, Boise, ID

Weblinks: http://www.boardofed.idaho.gov/, https://twitter.com/IdSBOE

Contacts: Mike Keckler, Idaho State Board of Education, Mike.Keckler@osbe.idaho.gov, 1 208 332 1591

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Apr. 13 9:30 AM Idaho Gov. Little’s public schedule – Idaho Governor Brad Little signs bill HB 143, Division of Building Safety, 090 E. Water Tower Ste. 150, Meridian (9:30 AM MDT); and host statewide AARP telephone town hall to provide information and answer questions regarding coronavirus (COVID-19) in Idaho (12:00 PM MDT)

Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Marissa Morrison, State of Idaho, marissa.morrison@gov.idaho.gov, 1 208 943 1686

Wednesday, Apr. 14 9:00 AM Bureau of Land Management Idaho Resource Advisory Council meeting (virtual)

Weblinks: http://www.blm.gov, https://twitter.com/BLMNational

Contacts: Jennifer Jones, BLM, jenniferjones@blm.gov, 1 208 373 4016

Register: https://blm.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_xwv90S2YSi6TymQaJrFPdw

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Apr. 14 9:30 AM Idaho Governor Brad Little provides remarks at the Idaho Workforce Development Council meeting

Location: Idaho State Capitol Building, 700 W Jefferson St, Boise, ID

Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Marissa Morrison Hyer, Idaho Governor press, Marissa.Morrison@gov.idaho.gov, 1 208 943 1686