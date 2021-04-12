Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

IDAHO-OREGON BORDER MOVE

BOISE — Idaho lawmakers appeared intrigued but skeptical on Monday when pitched a plan to lop off about three-fourths of Oregon and add it to Idaho to create what would become the nation’s third largest state geographically. By Keith Ridler. Upcoming.

HISTORIC DROUGHT-FARMERS-vs-FISH

PORTLAND, Ore. — One of the worst droughts in memory in a massive agricultural region straddling the California-Oregon border could mean steep cuts to irrigation water for hundreds of farmers this summer to sustain endangered fish species critical to local tribes. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which oversees water allocations in the federally owned Klamath Project, is expected to announce this week how the season’s water will be divvied up after delaying the decision a month. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 1100 words.

EARLY EDUCATION

BOISE — The Idaho Senate on Monday passed legislation accepting a $6 million federal grant to improve early childhood education from birth through age 5. Lawmakers voted 18-17 to approve taking the money that’s part of a reworked bill rejected by the House last month. The new legislation now heads to the House. SENT: 220 words.