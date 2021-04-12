Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon at 3:50 p.m.

HISTORIC DROUGHT FARMERS VS FISH

PORTLAND, Ore. — One of the worst droughts in memory in a massive agricultural region straddling the California-Oregon border could mean steep cuts to irrigation water for hundreds of farmers this summer to sustain endangered fish species critical to local tribes. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 1130 words. With AP photos.

WILDFIRE TRAILERS

MEDFORD, Ore. — Federal officials say that trailers at an industrial site in southwest Oregon, which were rumored to house unaccompanied immigrant children, are actually for survivors of the September 2020 wildfires. SENT: 270 words.

IDAHO OREGON BORDER MOVE

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho lawmakers appeared intrigued but skeptical on Monday when pitched a plan to lop off about three-fourths of Oregon and add it to Idaho to create what would become the nation’s third-largest state geographically. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 640 words.

IN BRIEF

ROAD RAGE DEATH-SENTENCE: Man sentenced to 6 years prison for road rage killing of man.

