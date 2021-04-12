Vancouver begins season at home against Portland
Portland Timbers vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver starts the season at home against Portland.
The Whitecaps went 9-14-0 overall during the 2020 season while going 6-5-0 at home. Vancouver scored 27 goals last season and registered 18 assists.
The Timbers finished 11-6-6 overall and 5-2-4 on the road a season ago. Portland scored 55 goals last season, averaging 0.9 per game.
The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Vancouver: Thomas Hasal (injured), Maxime Crepeau (injured).
Portland: Diego Chara.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
