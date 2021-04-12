WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:Daily Game
8-6-4
(eight, six, four)Hit 5
02-14-31-37-42
(two, fourteen, thirty-one, thirty-seven, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $105,000Keno
02-09-10-12-18-20-22-24-25-28-29-30-36-39-41-44-47-49-52-77
(two, nine, ten, twelve, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-four, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty-two, seventy-seven)Lotto
01-08-21-31-32-35
(one, eight, twenty-one, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $1.9 millionMatch 4
01-06-13-16
(one, six, thirteen, sixteen)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $220 millionPowerball
Estimated jackpot: $67 million
Comments