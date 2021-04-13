Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho lawmakers appeared intrigued but skeptical when pitched a plan to lop off about three-fourths of Oregon and add it to Idaho to create what would be the nation’s third-largest state geographically. Representatives of a group called Move Oregon’s Border For a Greater Idaho outlined their plan to Idaho lawmakers on Monday. The Idaho Legislature would have to approve the plan that would expand Idaho’s southwestern border to the Pacific Ocean. Supporters say rural Oregon voters are dominated by liberal urban areas such as Portland, and would rather join conservative Idaho. The Oregon Legislature and the U.S. Congress would also have to sign off.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Senate has passed legislation accepting a $6 million federal grant to improve early childhood education from birth through age 5. Lawmakers voted 18-17 on Monday to approve taking the money that’s part of a reworked bill rejected by the House last month. Backers say Idaho needs to improve early childhood education efforts because so many children enter first grade unprepared. They also say that the program will be administered by Idaho and have local control over materials used. Opponents say Idaho shouldn’t be taking federal money to teach young children. Opponents also say that the money will be used to indoctrinate children with far-left ideas.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — About a quarter of Idaho is experiencing some degree of drought, with one pocket in the south-central part of the state in extreme drought. Boise State Public Radio reported Monday that the area in extreme drought is in the Pioneer Mountains, which straddles Blaine County and Custer County. The U.S. Drought Monitor says about 40% of the American West is experiencing extreme drought. The part of Idaho in extreme drought means there is a high likelihood that there will be water shortages for some agricultural producers in the area.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A historic drought in a massive agricultural region straddling Northern California and southern Oregon could mean steep cuts to the water provided to hundreds of farmers to sustain endangered fish species. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation oversees water allocations in the Klamath Project. It’s expected to announce this week how much water farmers will get this season, if any, after delaying the decision a month amid severe drought. The Klamath and Yurok tribes have treaties guaranteeing the protection of their fisheries. They want water for federally listed fish species, the sucker fish and coho salmon.