Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND (AP) — Portland police say a demonstration protesting the police killing of a Black man in Minnesota turned into a riot Monday night, with some in the crowd throwing rocks and other projectiles at officers. Police say at least 200 people gathered at the Penumbra Kelly Building around 8:30 p.m. Police say they issued verbal warnings to the crowd to disperse as they began throwing glass bottles and fireworks toward officers. A riot was later declared and officers bull rushed protestors. It’s unclear whether any arrests were made. The evening began as a vigil for 20-year-old Daunte Wright, who was killed by a Brooklyn Center police officer during a traffic stop.

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A diner with locations in Bend and Redmond has been fined $35,000 for allegedly violating COVID-19 restrictions. The Bulletin reports the Black Bear Diner locations allowed indoor dining when Deschutes County was in the extreme risk category due to high coronavirus caseloads. Oregon Occupational Safety and Health says the restaurants “willfully” continue to potentially expose workers to the virus, despite a public health order of limited or zero indoor dining. Diner owner Kathy Degree has hired Kevin L. Mannix law firm to appeal the penalty. She believes she was properly adhering to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rules and regulations for businesses that were permitted to be open at the time.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — County officials say a 15-year-old Vancouver, Washington boy died of starvation and neglect. The Columbian reports Vancouver police have been investigating the circumstances since Karreon Franks died at a local hospital Nov. 27. No arrests or criminal accusations have been made in the case. On Monday, the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed his death has been ruled a homicide. His death was announced by the medical examiner in February, but at that time the manner and cause of death had not been determined.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A historic drought in a massive agricultural region straddling Northern California and southern Oregon could mean steep cuts to the water provided to hundreds of farmers to sustain endangered fish species. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation oversees water allocations in the Klamath Project. It’s expected to announce this week how much water farmers will get this season, if any, after delaying the decision a month amid severe drought. The Klamath and Yurok tribes have treaties guaranteeing the protection of their fisheries. They want water for federally listed fish species, the sucker fish and coho salmon.