Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — King County Executive Dow Constantine has urged the county sheriff to retire after she defended a deputy who fatally shot a high school student in 2017. The Seattle Times reported that the King County sheriff sent an internal email last month after announcing that a $5 million settlement in the shooting death of 20-year-old Tommy Le did not reflect how she viewed the the actions of the deputy. Constantine on Monday said the sheriff should consider retiring immediately. He joined several county councilmembers and residents who also called for the sheriff’s resignation. The sheriff said she has no plans to resign.

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a wrongful death lawsuit brought against Pierce County by the family of sheriff’s deputy Daniel McCartney. He was shot in 2018 while responding to a home invasion robbery in the Frederickson area. The lawsuit alleged deputies are not safe due to inadequate staffing. It sought damages as well as “an order mandating sufficient staffing or other equitable relief that will prevent a repeat of another wrongful deputy death.” On Monday, Superior Court Judge Karena Kirkendoll granted the county’s motion to dismiss the complaint. The county’s motion said McCartney was aware of the hazards of the job but “voluntarily confronted that risk.”

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington State Department of Agriculture is moving forward with new rules that would give them more tools to combat the spread of invasive Asian giant hornets. The pests pose a threat to bees. Throughout 2020, the agency tracked and trapped the hornets. Late in the year, they destroyed a nest in a tree in Blaine. About 200 queens were found. Now, the department is proposing new rules that would empower them to limit the hornets’ spread. The agency seeks to impose a quarantine on all live hornets, which would outlaw the sale, distribution or knowing movement of hornets in Washington.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — County officials say a 15-year-old Vancouver, Washington boy died of starvation and neglect. The Columbian reports Vancouver police have been investigating the circumstances since Karreon Franks died at a local hospital Nov. 27. No arrests or criminal accusations have been made in the case. On Monday, the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed his death has been ruled a homicide. His death was announced by the medical examiner in February, but at that time the manner and cause of death had not been determined.