Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BALTIMORE (AP) — The game between the Seattle Mariners and the Baltimore Orioles was rained out. The game was rescheduled as part of a doubleheader Tuesday starting at 4:05 p.m. The teams waited through a rain delay of more than 90 minutes before the opener of the four-game series was postponed.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Bam Adebayo had 22 points and Jimmy Butler added 20 to lead the Miami Heat to a 107—98 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night. The Heat, who have won six of their last seven games, led by as many as 20 points early in the fourth quarter. CJ McCollum and Norman Powell each finished with 17 points for the Blazers, who were hurt by 17 turnovers.