Idaho News Coverage Advisory

BOISE — The House on Tuesday rejected legislation to pay $1.1 billion to Idaho’s K-12 teachers amid concerns that critical race theory, which examines the way racism influences politics, might be taught in schools. Lawmakers deadlocked 34-34 in a tie vote that means the bill fails to advance. The defeat means the bill must now go back to the Legislature’s budget committee to be redone and then returning to the House for another vote. It’s not clear how long that will take. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 520 words.

BOISE — Idaho jailers watched as a mentally ill man starved to death, according to a newly released investigatory report, but a prosecutor says there isn’t enough evidence to justify criminal charges in the case. Lance Quick, 40, was a home inspector in the grip of a manic episode when he was taken to the Bannock County Jail for processing on Dec. 8, 2018. Quick, like millions of other Americans, had bipolar disorder — a common but serious mental illness that causes periods of depression and periods of manic behavior that can sometimes turn into psychotic episodes. By Rebecca Boone. UPCOMING: 700 words.

BOISE — Two bills that cleared the Idaho House with overwhelming Republican support to significantly defund Republican Attorney General Lawrence Wasden’s office for not being sufficiently partisan have died in the Senate. The powerful Republican chairwoman and chairman of Senate committees with control of the bills said Monday that they will not get hearings and are dead. They said the legislation could needlessly cost Idaho taxpayers millions of dollars if turned into law. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 500 words.

BOISE — A House panel on Tuesday approved Senate changes to a bill trimming a governor’s powers during declared emergencies while increasing the Legislature’s power. The House State Affairs Committee approved two modest changes to the bill made in the Senate as the two chambers seek to significantly reform how Idaho government functions during emergencies. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 260 words.

BOISE — Idaho Department of Correction officials say they’re still investigating a Saturday prison riot that forced staffers to evacuate a housing unit and left five inmates injured. The incident began around 4:30 p.m. as security staffers responded to a report of an assault in a housing unit holding about 100 people at the Idaho State Correctional Center, IDOC spokesman Jeff Ray said in a statement Monday evening. By Rebecca Boone. SENT: 300 words.

IDAHO FALLS — Park officials in Yellowstone National Park have reported efforts to protect threatened native cutthroat trout have been progressing, but concerns remain after officials discovered another invasive fish species. Yellowstone fisheries biologist Todd Koel said they first discovered a small cisco fish, native to the Great Lakes, two years ago, the Post Register reported. SENT: 330 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VACCINES-IDAHO: Idaho joins pause on Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine