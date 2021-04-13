Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

POLICE SHOOTING PROTEST

Portland police declares riot after vigil for Daunte Wright

PORTLAND (AP) — Portland police say a demonstration protesting the police killing of a Black man in Minnesota turned into a riot Monday night, with some in the crowd throwing rocks and other projectiles at officers. Police say at least 200 people gathered at the Penumbra Kelly Building around 8:30 p.m. Police say they issued verbal warnings to the crowd to disperse as they began throwing glass bottles and fireworks toward officers. A riot was later declared and officers bull rushed protestors. It’s unclear whether any arrests were made. The evening began as a vigil for 20-year-old Daunte Wright, who was killed by a Brooklyn Center police officer during a traffic stop.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-RESTAURANT FINED

Diner with 2 locations fined $35K over COVID-19 rules

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A diner with locations in Bend and Redmond has been fined $35,000 for allegedly violating COVID-19 restrictions. The Bulletin reports the Black Bear Diner locations allowed indoor dining when Deschutes County was in the extreme risk category due to high coronavirus caseloads. Oregon Occupational Safety and Health says the restaurants “willfully” continue to potentially expose workers to the virus, despite a public health order of limited or zero indoor dining. Diner owner Kathy Degree has hired Kevin L. Mannix law firm to appeal the penalty. She believes she was properly adhering to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rules and regulations for businesses that were permitted to be open at the time.

TEEN DEATH-STARVATION

Examiner’s office: Teen died of starvation, neglect

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — County officials say a 15-year-old Vancouver, Washington boy died of starvation and neglect. The Columbian reports Vancouver police have been investigating the circumstances since Karreon Franks died at a local hospital Nov. 27. No arrests or criminal accusations have been made in the case. On Monday, the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed his death has been ruled a homicide. His death was announced by the medical examiner in February, but at that time the manner and cause of death had not been determined.

HISTORIC DROUGHT-FARMERS VS FISH

Tensions rise in water battle along Oregon-California line

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A historic drought in a massive agricultural region straddling Northern California and southern Oregon could mean steep cuts to the water provided to hundreds of farmers to sustain endangered fish species. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation oversees water allocations in the Klamath Project. It’s expected to announce this week how much water farmers will get this season, if any, after delaying the decision a month amid severe drought. The Klamath and Yurok tribes have treaties guaranteeing the protection of their fisheries. They want water for federally listed fish species, the sucker fish and coho salmon.

IDAHO-OREGON BORDER MOVE

Idaho lawmakers hear pitch to absorb three-fourths of Oregon

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho lawmakers appeared intrigued but skeptical when pitched a plan to lop off about three-fourths of Oregon and add it to Idaho to create what would be the nation’s third-largest state geographically. Representatives of a group called Move Oregon’s Border For a Greater Idaho outlined their plan to Idaho lawmakers on Monday. The Idaho Legislature would have to approve the plan that would expand Idaho’s southwestern border to the Pacific Ocean. Supporters say rural Oregon voters are dominated by liberal urban areas such as Portland, and would rather join conservative Idaho. The Oregon Legislature and the U.S. Congress would also have to sign off.

ROAD RAGE DEATH-SENTENCE

Man sentenced to 6 years prison for road rage killing of man

ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) — A Westport man who killed another man following a road rage incident was sentenced Friday to more than six years in prison. The Astorian reports Jeffrey Stone killed Curtis Russell, of Longview, Washington, after running him over with his Dodge truck and dragging his body for about a quarter-mile. Stone was charged with murder, manslaughter, two counts of attempted assault, failure to perform duties of a driver, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and two counts of recklessly endangering another person. Stone on Friday pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide, two counts of recklessly endangering another person and DUII.

WILDFIRE TRAILERS

FEMA trailers being used for Oregon wildfire survivors

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Federal officials say that trailers at an industrial site in southwest Oregon, which were rumored to house unaccompanied immigrant children, are actually for survivors of the September 2020 wildfires. The Mail Tribune reported on Sunday that the rumors spurred people armed with guns to show up at the site to protest the presence of the trailers. Officials say the group did not brandish their weapons in a threatening manner and no one was hurt. During the September 2020 wildfires in Oregon, more than 1 million acres and at least 4,000 homes were destroyed. Southern Oregon’s Jackson County was the hardest hit area, with 2,500 homes lost. As of last week, 785 fire survivors were still living in hotels.

PORTLAND PROTEST

Fires burn at Portland protest at immigration building

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — At least two fires broke out at Portland’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement building during a demonstration Saturday night but firefighters say the building itself was not set on fire. Portland police say officers responded to help and found at least two fires when they arrived, including one that appeared to be against the building. However KPTV reported that Portland Fire & Rescue said the building itself wasn’t set on fire. Photos and video from independent journalists who were at the protest show a small fire burning on the ground and a fire that appeared to be burning on plywood set up around the building.