Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

DEPUTY KILLED-LAWSUIT

Judge dismisses wrongful death lawsuit in deputy shooting

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a wrongful death lawsuit brought against Pierce County by the family of sheriff’s deputy Daniel McCartney. He was shot in 2018 while responding to a home invasion robbery in the Frederickson area. The lawsuit alleged deputies are not safe due to inadequate staffing. It sought damages as well as “an order mandating sufficient staffing or other equitable relief that will prevent a repeat of another wrongful deputy death.” On Monday, Superior Court Judge Karena Kirkendoll granted the county’s motion to dismiss the complaint. The county’s motion said McCartney was aware of the hazards of the job but “voluntarily confronted that risk.”

INVASIVE GIANT HORNETS

Officials seek new tools to combat invasive giant hornets

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington State Department of Agriculture is moving forward with new rules that would give them more tools to combat the spread of invasive Asian giant hornets. The pests pose a threat to bees. Throughout 2020, the agency tracked and trapped the hornets. Late in the year, they destroyed a nest in a tree in Blaine. About 200 queens were found. Now, the department is proposing new rules that would empower them to limit the hornets’ spread. The agency seeks to impose a quarantine on all live hornets, which would outlaw the sale, distribution or knowing movement of hornets in Washington.

TEEN DEATH-STARVATION

Examiner’s office: Teen died of starvation, neglect

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — County officials say a 15-year-old Vancouver, Washington boy died of starvation and neglect. The Columbian reports Vancouver police have been investigating the circumstances since Karreon Franks died at a local hospital Nov. 27. No arrests or criminal accusations have been made in the case. On Monday, the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed his death has been ruled a homicide. His death was announced by the medical examiner in February, but at that time the manner and cause of death had not been determined.

AP-US-BOEING-PLANT-STATE-ORDER

Washington state proposal targets Boeing plant’s pollution

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state plan in draft form says Boeing will spend millions of dollars and decades cleaning up pollutants that have seeped into the soil and groundwater beneath one of their plants in the state. The Daily Herald reported Sunday that Trichloroethylene or TCE is one of the many pollutants found in groundwater near Boeing’s Everett, Washington, plant. TCE is a solvent that is used to degrease metal parts and is a carcinogen to humans. Last year, the solvent was detected in groundwater near the plant at a concentration more than 1,000 times the state limit. Boeing says they are committed to a comprehensive cleanup process.

SEATTLE SHOOTING

Toddler remains in critical condition after Seattle shooting

SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle toddler remained in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center Monday after she was shot along with three others in a Central District parking lot Sunday. The Seattle Times reports the 2-year-old girl was taken to the hospital in a private car after police say at least two people came around a corner and opened fire on cars and people outside an AutoZone and Starbucks. Police have made no arrests. Detective Patrick Michaud on Monday said detectives “are keeping this one close” and have released little information. Harborview spokesperson Susan Gregg said the three adult male victims had been treated and released as of Monday afternoon.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE-NATIVE AMERICAN MASCOTS

Legislature approves ban on Native American school mascots

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Legislature has approved a measure to ban the use of Native American names, symbols and images as school mascots, logos and team names at most public schools in Washington. On a 90-8 vote, the House concurred with changes made by the Senate. The ban would take effect Jan. 1. Under the measure, school districts would have some time to phase out the mascot, team name or logo, but they would be required to select a new mascot by Dec. 31 to take effect by the end of the 2021-22 school year. The ban does not apply to schools located within Native American areas or to schools in counties adjacent to Native American areas, as long as the nearest tribe is consulted and authorizes the use of the name.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COUNTY RESTRICTIONS

3 Washington counties face tighter coronavirus restrictions

Starting Friday, Cowlitz, Pierce and Whitman counties will roll back to Phase 2 of the state’s economic reopening plan. That means decreasing capacity for indoor dining at restaurants, retail stores and gyms from 50% to 25%. Limits on indoor and outdoor gatherings are also reduced. New coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in those three counties exceeded criteria set by Gov. Jay Inslee to stay in Phase 3. The next evaluation of counties will be on May 3. Nearly 70 state business organizations last Friday urged the governor to delay for three weeks any decision to return any counties to the more restrictive standards.

HISTORIC DROUGHT-FARMERS VS FISH

Tensions rise in water battle along Oregon-California line

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A historic drought in a massive agricultural region straddling Northern California and southern Oregon could mean steep cuts to the water provided to hundreds of farmers to sustain endangered fish species. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation oversees water allocations in the Klamath Project. It’s expected to announce this week how much water farmers will get this season, if any, after delaying the decision a month amid severe drought. The Klamath and Yurok tribes have treaties guaranteeing the protection of their fisheries. They want water for federally listed fish species, the sucker fish and coho salmon.

BC-WA-BREASTFEEDING ORDINANCE

Council changes indecent exposure law to OK breastfeeding

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — The Whatcom County Council in northwest Washington has unanimously approved changing its indecent exposure law to OK breastfeeding. The Bellingham Herald reports it brings a local public nudity ordinance in line with state law. Councilwoman Carol Frazey said she brought the measure forward to support breastfeeding. State law indicates “the act of breastfeeding or expressing breast milk is not indecent exposure.” And state anti-discrimination laws further guarantee the right to breastfeed and outlaw discrimination against someone who is breastfeeding.

AP-US-MICROSOFT-NUANCE

Microsoft buying speech recognition firm Nuance in $16B deal

Microsoft, on an accelerated growth push, is buying speech recognition company Nuance in a cash deal worth $16 billion. Including debt, the companies value the transaction at $19.7 billion. Microsoft’s acquisition comes after the companies formed a partnership in 2019. Nuance’s products are used by the majority of U.S. physicians, radiologists and hospitals. It has been a pioneer in voice-based artificial intelligence technology and was instrumental in helping to power Apple’s digital assistant Siri. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella called artificial intelligence technology’s most important priority and health care its most urgent application. The transaction is expected to close this year.