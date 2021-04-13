Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon at 3:10 p.m.

GUN VIOLENCE FBI TASK FORCE

PORTLAND, Ore. — A new FBI-led task force will work with police in Portland, Oregon, to build cases against people responsible for an increase in shootings. SENT: 390 words.

POLICE SHOOTING PROTESTS

Portland police said a demonstration protesting the police killing of a Black man in Minnesota turned into a riot Monday night, with some in the crowd throwing rocks and other projectiles at officers. SENT: 200 words. With AP photos.

ILLEGAL WILDLIFE SALES

PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman who illegally imported pangolin scales and sold them to an undercover officer from her Southeast Portland store was sentenced Monday to three years of federal probation. SENT: 240 words.

SPORTS

SOC MLS PLAYERS TO WATCH

Nobody was better at finding the back of the net than Diego Rossi of Los Angeles FC a season ago. Alejandro Pozuelo is the reigning league MVP in Toronto and nobody was better in goal than Philadelphia’s Andre Blake. By Tim Booth. SENT: 830 words. With AP photos.

SOC MLS NEWCOMERS TO WATCH

Whether it was the ongoing financial implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, the delay to the start of the season due to negotiations over the collective bargaining agreement or challenges in bringing players in from overseas, the newcomers joining Major League Soccer for the 2021 season lack some of the panache of previous years. By Tim Booth. SENT: 730 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF

VIRUS OUTBREAK VACCINE MANDATES: Oregon employers mull requiring COVID-19 vaccines

SKELETAL REMAINS IDENTIFIED: Skeletal remains identified as man who disappeared in 1979.

