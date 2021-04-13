Slumping Orioles look to stop 3-game slide

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Seattle Mariners (5-4) vs. Baltimore Orioles (4-5)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Justus Sheffield (0-1, 7.20 ERA) Orioles: John Means (1-0, .77 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles enter the game as losers of their last three games.

The Orioles went 13-20 at home in 2020. Baltimore hit .258 as a team with 3.1 extra base hits per game and 77 total home runs last year.

The Mariners went 13-23 away from home in 2020. Seattle hit .226 as a team with 2.6 extra base hits per game and 60 total home runs last year.

The teams meet for the first time this year.

INJURIES: Orioles: Hunter Harvey: (oblique), Austin Hays: (hamstring), Chris Davis: (back).

Mariners: James Paxton: (left forearm), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Anthony Misiewicz: (undisclosed), Ken Giles: (elbow), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Jake Fraley: (left hamstring), Shed Long Jr.: (shin).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.